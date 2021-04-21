Council awards airport rehabilitation contract

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC has been awarded the contract for a pavement rehabilitation project to take place later this year at Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Field.
The contract was awarded by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting April 14 at the Lied Public Library. An electronic bid letting for the pavement project was held April 13.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said Fahrner Asphalt Sealers was one of seven companies to submit bids for the project. Fahrner Asphalt Sealers turned in the lowest bid of $242,059.06.
Also submitting bids for the project were National Sealant and Concrete, $247,959.71; Scodeller Construction Inc., $260,108.70; American Pavement Solutions, Inc., $263,662.40; Interstate Sealant and Concrete, Inc., $326,907.56; Henrickson Contracting, Inc., $334,478.50; and GDS, LLC, $342,012.00.
“I was very, very impressed that we ended up with seven bids. The engineer’s estimate was around $384,000. As you can see, even the high bid wasn’t that high. So the bids really did come in very good,” McClarnon said.
Included in the project is the rehabilitation of Runway 2/20, the runway turnarounds, connecting taxiway A and the terminal apron.
Prior to awarding the contract, the council held a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications and form of contract for the airport project. Since no oral or written comments were received, the council passed a resolution approving the plans, specifications and form of contract for the project.
Also during the meeting, the council passed a resolution approving the contract and bonds for the street asphalt project to be completed this summer. The contract was worth $869,393 and was awarded to Old Castle Materials Midwest Company doing business as Omni Engineering.
In other business, the council approved a request from Scott Davison to close the south and east sides of the square Sunday, June 13, for a concert sponsored by Cowboy Church Outreach. The approval was contingent on Davison providing proof of insurance for the event.
The 6:30 p.m. concert will be performed by the group High Road. The group features Sarah Davison of Braddyville, who is the daughter of Scott Davison.
“We had them scheduled last March, but had to cancel down at Wibholm Hall. So they are putting dates together again,” Davison said.
Davison said he has also spoken to the Page County Cattlemen’s Association about possibly serving a meal prior to the concert starting at 5 p.m. The event is expected to last until 8 p.m.