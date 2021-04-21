Council awards airport rehabilitation contract

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC has been awarded the contract for a pavement rehabilitation project to take place later this year at Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Field.

The contract was awarded by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting April 14 at the Lied Public Library. An electronic bid letting for the pavement project was held April 13.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said Fahrner Asphalt Sealers was one of seven companies to submit bids for the project. Fahrner Asphalt Sealers turned in the lowest bid of $242,059.06.

Also submitting bids for the project were National Sealant and Concrete, $247,959.71; Scodeller Construction Inc., $260,108.70; American Pavement Solutions, Inc., $263,662.40; Interstate Sealant and Concrete, Inc., $326,907.56; Henrickson Contracting, Inc., $334,478.50; and GDS, LLC, $342,012.00.

“I was very, very impressed that we ended up with seven bids. The engineer’s estimate was around $384,000. As you can see, even the high bid wasn’t that high. So the bids really did come in very good,” McClarnon said.

Included in the project is the rehabilitation of Runway 2/20, the runway turnarounds, connecting taxiway A and the terminal apron.