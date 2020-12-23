Council authorizes bonds for hospital

Clarinda is proceeding with the issuance of hospital revenue bonds to help finance a $12 million renovation and expansion project underway at Clarinda Regional Health Center.

The Clarinda City Council unanimously passed the resolution to issue up to $2 million in Hospital Revenue Bonds during its meeting Dec. 9 at the Lied Public Library. Since the hospital is a municipal entity, the city was required to authorize the sale of the bonds and the entering into the loan agreement.

Prior to approving the necessary resolutions, a public hearing on the proposed bond issue was held by the council. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said received no oral or written objections comments about the bond issue. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke attended the meeting by Zoom and said the hospital also had not received any oral or written comments about the bond issue.

Along with the $2 million in Hospital Revenue Bonds, the hospital has applied for a loan of $9.5 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture. The hospital would then provide the remaining $500,000 in funding.

Earlier this year, the hospital hired Murray Company of Overland Park, Kansas, to manage the construction projects. Included in the project is the construction of a new surgical unit attached to the existing surgical facilities.

