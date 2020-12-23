Council authorizes bonds for hospital

Clarinda is proceeding with the issuance of hospital revenue bonds to help finance a $12 million renovation and expansion project underway at Clarinda Regional Health Center.
The Clarinda City Council unanimously passed the resolution to issue up to $2 million in Hospital Revenue Bonds during its meeting Dec. 9 at the Lied Public Library. Since the hospital is a municipal entity, the city was required to authorize the sale of the bonds and the entering into the loan agreement.
Prior to approving the necessary resolutions, a public hearing on the proposed bond issue was held by the council. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said received no oral or written objections comments about the bond issue. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke attended the meeting by Zoom and said the hospital also had not received any oral or written comments about the bond issue.
Along with the $2 million in Hospital Revenue Bonds, the hospital has applied for a loan of $9.5 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture. The hospital would then provide the remaining $500,000 in funding.
Earlier this year, the hospital hired Murray Company of Overland Park, Kansas, to manage the construction projects. Included in the project is the construction of a new surgical unit attached to the existing surgical facilities.
The specialty clinics and the Clarinda Medical Associates clinic will be connected to improve their overall efficiency. Meanwhile, the pharmacy department will be relocated in the hospital and a pass-through window added to dispense medications.
The construction of a separate physical therapy building is also planned as part of the expansion project. The facility would include a multi-purpose area and a walking track. The cardiac rehabilitation equipment would be located in the center of the track.
Additional parking spaces will also be added at the hospital.
In other business, the council approved the five-year capital improvement plan Clarinda Municipal Airport - Schenck Field. The council also approved a pay request of $644,613.60 from Building Crafts, Inc., for improvements to the Wastewater Improvement Facility.
The city council was also scheduled to consider a request from Stephanie Bethel to keep chickens at 415 W. State St. in Clarinda. However, Bethel was unable to attend the meeting and no action was taken.
McClarnon said he was concerned about the home being surrounded by residential properties and could create a nuisance for those property owners. He said he was unable to contact Bethel to learn more about the request prior the meeting.
“I’ll be honest with you. There is still a lot we don’t know about the request,” McClarnon said.