Council approves Homecoming parade

Requests for two parades were presented to the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Sept. 9, at the Lied Public Library.
The first request was to hold the Clarinda Homecoming Parade Sept. 25. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers presented the request on behalf of Clarinda High School student council president Chase McAndrews.
Brothers said he was first approached by the Clarinda Community School District and the student council Aug. 24 about the possibility of holding the 2020 Homecoming Parade.
“Ultimately, the student council decided last week, in consultation with the administration at the school district, that the parade they typically have with homecoming would be socially irresponsible and they came up with a new format,” Brothers said.
The Clarinda Homecoming Parade would be held at 11 a.m. and would be, as Brothers described it, a golf cart parade. The grand marshals of the parade, the homecoming candidates and the football captains and coaches would ride in golf carts along the parade route.
Brothers said a police escort would lead the participants in the parade from the high school east on Main Street to the downtown square. The parade processional would make one or two trips around the square and then return to the high school.
“There would be no dismissal of school. All students will stay in school. Obviously, it would be a public event and people would most certainly attend. But we felt there would be more than adequate room for social distancing,” Brothers said.
Although Brothers has the authority to approve the parade request, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to bring the request to the city council to ensure the council members were satisfied with the health precautions and plans for the parade. After hearing the proposal, the council approved the 2020 Clarinda Homecoming Parade.
The second request was to hold a Southwest Iowa for Freedom Parade at 3 p.m. Oct. 10. George Crawford addressed the council on behalf of fellow parade organizers Steve Mowery and Bryan Whipp.
Crawford said the mobile parade would include cars and motorcycles. David Young, the former U.S. Representative and current candidate to represent Iowa’s third congressional district, is among the dignitaries scheduled to attend.
“We had other things that we didn’t have this year with Band Day, the car rally and a few things like that. We’ve invited some of the car clubs and there’s been a motorcycle group that’s had some interest in being part of it too,” Crawford said.
However, Crawford said no slow moving vehicles, like tractors, would be participating in the event.
Although the exact parade route has not been determined, Crawford said initial plans are to have participants line up at the intersection of 12th and Washington streets. The vehicles would proceed along the north and west sides of the downtown square and then making its way around the city boulevards.
“We would have a police presence there to help facilitate traffic flow,” Brothers said. “Obviously, I always have to think in terms of law enforcement. We have to be somewhat prepared for counter protestors.”
The council approved the request to hold the parade subject to Brothers approving a map of the official parade route for the event and any other related details.
Also during the meeting, the council appointed Carl Brunner to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. Eric Richardson was also appointed to the Board of Adjustment with a term ending June 30, 2025.
In other business, Nancy Rahn was re-appointed to the Clarinda Tree Board. Her new term will expire June 30, 2023.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon also announced Carson Reidel had been hired as the Parks and Recreation Director for Clarinda. Reidel was scheduled to begin his duties Monday, Sept. 14.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.