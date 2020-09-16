Council approves Homecoming parade

Requests for two parades were presented to the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Sept. 9, at the Lied Public Library.

The first request was to hold the Clarinda Homecoming Parade Sept. 25. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers presented the request on behalf of Clarinda High School student council president Chase McAndrews.

Brothers said he was first approached by the Clarinda Community School District and the student council Aug. 24 about the possibility of holding the 2020 Homecoming Parade.

“Ultimately, the student council decided last week, in consultation with the administration at the school district, that the parade they typically have with homecoming would be socially irresponsible and they came up with a new format,” Brothers said.

The Clarinda Homecoming Parade would be held at 11 a.m. and would be, as Brothers described it, a golf cart parade. The grand marshals of the parade, the homecoming candidates and the football captains and coaches would ride in golf carts along the parade route.

Brothers said a police escort would lead the participants in the parade from the high school east on Main Street to the downtown square. The parade processional would make one or two trips around the square and then return to the high school.