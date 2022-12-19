Council adopts airport improvement plan

A new five-year capital improvement plan for Clarinda Municipal Airport – Schenck Field features the proposed construction of a new six-unit T-hanger during Fiscal Year 2024.

The five-year improvement plan was approved Dec. 14 by the Clarinda City Council. The plan was developed by Snyder and Associates.

“The six-unit T-hanger is something we absolutely do have a need for. The price tag of $950,000, I thought was a little high, but the FAA did say that, yes, they thought that was reasonable,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

No projects are currently planned for Fiscal Year 2025. However, in Fiscal Year 2026, the city plans to upgrade the fuel system at the airport.

Then, in Fiscal Year 2027, the city would begin the design phase of reconstructing runway 220. The actual reconstruction would then take place in Fiscal Year 2028. McClarnon said these projects must be included on the five-year plan in order for the city to receive discretionary funding, should it become available in the future.

“We will go through this process again next year as well, so we can make any changes that we need to at that time,” McClarnon said.

Prior to adopting the capital improvement plan, the council confirmed the hiring of Snyder and Associates to serve as the consultant for updating the Airport Layout Plan and to identify airfield development projects at the airport.

McClarnon said every five years the city is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to request the qualifications of engineering services to serve as the airport consultant. The Clarinda Airport Committee met to review the qualifications and select the firm to serve as the consultant for the two projects.

“Since we’re updating our Airport Layout Plan, we have to have a consultant for that and we also then have to have a consultant for the airfield projects,” McClarnon said. “It’s quite a grueling process to go through, but at the end of the day Snyder and Associates did come out on top.”

In other business, the council approved a tax abatement on a development at 911 S. 17th St. in Clarinda, which is within the City-wide Urban Revitalization District. Robert and Rebecca Goetz submitted the request.

The council also entered closed session to discuss the possible purchase of real estate. Following 20 minutes of discussion, the council returned to open session. However, no action was taken regarding the possible purchase.