Corrections Officer at CCF dies of COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Corrections has reported that a Corrections Officer at the Clarinda Correctional Facility died Nov. 28 from the COVID-19 virus. This was the second Department of Corrections staff member in the state to die of the virus.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections website, which was last updated Nov. 30, there were five staff members at Clarinda who were positive for the virus and 49 staff members who were no longer positive.

As for inmates at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, the website reported 4,132 had been tested for COVID. A total of 593 inmates have tested positive at the prison with 10 of those inmates still designated as positive as of the Nov. 30 update.

One Clarinda inmate has also died from the COVID-19 virus, according to the website.

Across the state, the Iowa Department of Corrections operates nine facilities. There have been 28,304 inmates tested for the virus with 10 deaths reported. A total of 514 staff members have also tested positive with 195 currently positive.