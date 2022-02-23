Conservation Board ‘not interested’ in Shenandoah taking over Rapp Park

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab met with Greg Connell of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and with engineers and architects from HGM Associates, about the city of Shenandoah wanting to take over control of Rapp Park.

“Shen is still really pushing the project, wanting to take over Rapp Park from us,” Schwab told the conservation board at its Feb. 8 meeting. “The new mayor’s backing it. The council’s backing it. They’re getting the whole presentation put together, then he’s going to come present to us.”

HGM is drawing up plans for hard-surfacing of roads and camping pads, at least 12 new camping spots, a septic tank system for campers, artificial shade, expanded primitive camping sections, new trails, drainage of campgroup areas, construction of four cabins, a new shower and bathroom facility and reconstruction of boat docks and shoreline.

“I reemphasized the point that the ultimate decision is going to be the Board of Supervisors’ because they own the land,” Schwab said.

However, he wanted input on the idea from the Conservation Board.

“When Greg says, ‘What’s the board think about it?’, or when Alan [Armstrong] calls from the Supervisors and says, ‘Where’s your board sit?’ I’ve got to be able to give them some sort of answer.”

The board had several questions about how the work would be financed and what the timeline would be. They were concerned about loss of revenue from the park and speculated that any funds from the sale of the park would go to the County, not to Conservation.

Page County Conservation was given a loan from the Rapp Foundation to purchase Rapp Park. They gained the park but had to give up a full-time employee to make the loan payments. Though the park has since been paid for, the full-time employee hasn’t been reinstated. A part-time employee was approved, but there was contention over that idea as well.

“They took away a full-time employee, gave us an entirely new park and haven’t given us that employee back,” Schwab said. “I don’t see the Supervisors saying, ‘Sure, here, be my guest.’ We lose the revenue.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time developing it,” Vice Chairperson Mark Marriott said. “The fish -- last year it was voted the number one crappie fishing area in southwest Iowa. There’s a lot of people that camp there through the summertime.”

Marriott also reminded the board of the value of a specific tract of the land being used as farm land. There are fourteen acres of row crop that are included in the Rapp Park property. The current rate of farmable acreage is between $10,000 - $15,000 per acre.

Concerning whether Page County Conservation would ever consider giving the park to Shenandoah, Marriott said, “If they aren’t going to pay for it, they’re not going to get it.”

Board Member Whitney Beery wanted to protect the county’s current land.

“Where are we going to find another piece of land with the stuff that’s on it now, the equipment that’s on it now, the amenities that are on it now?” she asked. “Where are we going to find that for the same price? We won’t be able to.

“We’re never going to have more land. We have to preserve and keep what we have. That’s the first thing I heard when people found out I was on the board, ‘Just don’t get rid of the land.’”

This led to discussion on what would ultimately become of Rapp Park if it were to change hands.

Board Member Kathy Jordan reminded the board that sale of the park would have to be done through auction.

“If we would have to put it up for auction, [Shenandoah] might not get it,” she said. “It might be somebody from who knows where.”

Local farmers might want to purchase and reclaim the area as farm land. Someone else could purchase the property and make it private, for members only. Shenandoah could even decide to privatize the park and create a “country-club” type of location.

“I’ve had people out in the country say, ‘Why are you letting Shenandoah have this? Now we’ve got to follow whatever Shenandoah wants. This is a county park,” Marriott said.

There was even discussion of Manti Park, which used to be Fremont County owned. Nothing was done with the park once the city of Shenandoah acquired it and it gradually went into disuse.

A major concern for accessibility and equity hit home. Schwab learned in the meeting that Shenandoah would plan to increase camping fees and mentioned, “A lot of people, even in surrounding counties, come to us because we only charge $15 a night. Everyone loves that.”

“Right now, it’s accessible to almost everyone, and I think it should stay that way,” said Board Chairperson Holly Martin. “I’m sorry. I don’t want to take something that is nice and relatively low cost away from a town and a county that has 70% poverty. That’s how I feel. Seventy percent of the people, and the schools, and the students, they don’t have that kind of money. I think we should think about the base of our county.”

True conservation was also a sticking point. Many people will want the birds at Rapp Park protected. A lot of time and energy has recently gone into stocking the lake with trout.

“From what I gathered, from everything they wanted to do out there, it’s not going to be the nice, natural park anymore,” said Director Schwab. “It’s going to be very modernized.”

Martin’s response: “They’re going to have to prove to me that it’s going to be as inclusive to the constituents as it is already.”

Vice Chairperson Marriott concluded with, “We are a conservation board. We were put here to maintain the conservation of the county and the parks, not to commercialize it. We’re going to be letting down a lot of our public if we sell out to the highest bidder.”

The board did admit that the planned changes are aligned with what they themselves would like to do if they had the funds, but for Beery, this called a question about why there was a lack of willingness to collaborate.

“If they want to do something, then they could work with us on making it better,” she said. “Let’s work together and figure something out.”

Seeking to have the park change hands left a sour taste in the Conservation Board’s mouths.

At the very least, the board expressed a need for further information, both from Shenandoah and from their own records.

The board wants to answer some questions of their own related to Rapp Park. In particular, they will look to determine what revenue stands to be lost and how much money has been invested in the park since being county-owned.

They also intend to do some research into the Manti Park project regarding what the plans for that park were and why they wouldn’t have been carried out.

In other business:

* January Month-End Claims: forestry supplies ($367.85) for two drift torches, Dakota Rose Taxidermy down payment for mounting of an albino opossum, and Johnson Tire ($1,385) for repair of catalytic converter damage to the 2017 truck. The damage to the 2017 truck will be reimbursed by insurance.

* February Mid-Month Claims: Johnson Tire ($614.95) for repair of the catalytic converter and battery replacement on the 2001 truck, which isn’t covered under insurance. The 2001 truck carries only liability insurance.

* Shenandoah had a nicer circular horse pen that wasn’t in use, so they have agreed to donate the pen to Pierce Creek. The pen will be installed at the park on the April 9 Work Day.

* Trail cameras have been installed at Pierce Creek.

* Downed limbs from the storm have been removed from Pierce Creek, and Director Schwab personally went out to repair the fence area in the park that has been contentious.

* Trees have been removed from Pioneer Park, but no bill has been received yet.

* Budget was approved; the only question was about the need for a part-time employee.

* Clarinda resident Matt Darrah met with Director Schwab about including a Disc Golf Course at Nodaway Park. Darrah and other interested parties will prepare a course layout to bring before the board.

* Mad Wood Barbeque would like to pursue having an annual BBQ contest at Rapp Park.

* Due to problems with Caseys, Conservation will pursue a different option for fuel needs. They will likely go with Wex, or might consider budgeting with the secondary roads department or Farmer’s Mercantile out of Red Oak.

* Seventeen beavers were reported as having been trapped at Rapp Park during open season, but they have returned, in a different location. Schwab plans to learn about trap setting or may pursue working with younger trappers in the park as a mentoring or educational opportunity.

* Farmers Telephone Company of Essex does have fiber optic Internet that runs close to Pierce Creek. The Board may pursue having the line run into the park, mainly for security purposes, but also to benefit those who use the park.

* There should be news about use of ARPA funds in the amount of $40,000 to do Pioneer Park improvements by the end of February.

* A decision regarding what’s to be done with Schenck’s Lake could be made on Feb. 17.

* The Conservation Board has posted an advertisement for seasonal workers; interested parties can apply by contacting the office. They’re seeking at least two people.