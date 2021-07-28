Community and Retail Promotions starts new contest

To show their appreciation for the support received from area residents, participating members of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce are giving shoppers an added incentive to visit their favorite stores in August.
The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Community and Retail Promotions committee will be launching its new promotion, “Shop Local to Win,” Aug. 2. The event will continue through Aug. 20 and $600 in Clarinda Dollar prizes will then be awarded.
“I think this will be a great encouragement for people to shop local. We are really supported well by our community and the surrounding community, but it’s nice for them to have a bonus incentive to shop local rather than going to the city,” said Erin Montgomery, store manager of Sears Hometown Store.
The prize drawing at the end of the promotion will feature two winners who will receive $100 in Clarinda Dollars each. There will also be four $50 winners and eight $25 winners drawn. So the $600 in prizes will be distributed to 14 people.
Members of the public may pick up a game card at any of the participating businesses. The card will feature the logos of 15 participating businesses and six open spaces. When people spends $10 or more at a participating Community and Retail Promotions business not already listed on the card, they will receive a sticker with a logo of the business that can be placed in one of the six vacant spots on the card.
Once all six of the blank spaces on the card have been filled, the card should be returned to the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and that individual will be entered in a drawing for the prizes. There is a limit of one game card per person and one sticker per businesses. The stickers already printed on the cards are “free” spaces and may not be duplicated.
“It’s kind of like Bingo. There are six blank spaces. When you spend $10, you get to fill in one of the spaces on your Bingo card. Once the card is filled and submitted, you are entered to win the drawing,” Community and Retail Promotions Chairperson Baillee Warren said.
There are nearly 30 Community and Retail Promotions members participating in the event. As a result, Warren said people should easily be able to fill their cards while discovering the many different small businesses Clarinda has to offer.
“There is quite a big variety, so it gives people several options to visit in order to fill their card,” Warren said. “We also hope this entices them to go to some different places they may not have been and in turn help the community. Shopping at our small businesses allows them to stay open and keeps them in Clarinda.”
“A promotion like this makes it fun for people, but I think it’s also nice people can see on the card who all the sponsors are. When you support these businesses, we are supporting you back,” Montgomery said.