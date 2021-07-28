Community and Retail Promotions starts new contest

Once all six of the blank spaces on the card have been filled, the card should be returned to the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and that individual will be entered in a drawing for the prizes. There is a limit of one game card per person and one sticker per businesses. The stickers already printed on the cards are “free” spaces and may not be duplicated.

“It’s kind of like Bingo. There are six blank spaces. When you spend $10, you get to fill in one of the spaces on your Bingo card. Once the card is filled and submitted, you are entered to win the drawing,” Community and Retail Promotions Chairperson Baillee Warren said.

There are nearly 30 Community and Retail Promotions members participating in the event. As a result, Warren said people should easily be able to fill their cards while discovering the many different small businesses Clarinda has to offer.

“There is quite a big variety, so it gives people several options to visit in order to fill their card,” Warren said. “We also hope this entices them to go to some different places they may not have been and in turn help the community. Shopping at our small businesses allows them to stay open and keeps them in Clarinda.”

“A promotion like this makes it fun for people, but I think it’s also nice people can see on the card who all the sponsors are. When you support these businesses, we are supporting you back,” Montgomery said.