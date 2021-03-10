Collector donates antique car to Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum

Originally, it was expected the race would take one month. Instead, it took Old Scout and Old Steady, as the combatants in the race were dubbed, 44 days to complete the trek. As a result, Old Scout crossed the finish line to win the race only one hour before the convention opened.

At the time of the race, there were only 150 miles of hard-surface roads in the United States and they were all found in major cities. The rest of the established road system in the eastern portion of the country consisted basically of trails that had smoothed over to allow for automobile travel.

“I was surprised, at that time in 1905, there were no roads,” Negley said. “There were also hardly any bridges. So, if you had a river, you had to drive across it. I just can hardly believe that.”

The racers crossed the Missouri River at Council Bluffs. From there, Old Scout and Old Steady faced the same conditions prairie schooners encountered as they tried to tame the wilderness 50 years earlier. The racers had no maps or gas stations to assist them on their adventure.

To further complicate matters, the participants were faced with spring rains for half of the race. At one point, rain was reported every day for three weeks. As a result, the historic ruts of the Oregon Trail were turned to lakes and swamps.

“There was thick mud everywhere. They took off the fenders. Maybe they thought the mud was going to pile up on that. I don’t know, but they took them off,” Negley said.