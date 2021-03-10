Collector donates antique car to Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum

Only a few days after the birthday of famed big band leader Glenn Miller, the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society in Clarinda received a very rare present from a fan in Illinois.
David Kolzow Sr. donated a fully restored 1904 Oldsmobile to the Society. Miller was born March 1, 1940, in Clarinda. The antique car is now on display at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum, which stands only a few yards from the home Miller was born in.
“It shows you what life was like when Glenn Miller was born. He was born in a very different era,” Glenn Miller Birthplace Society president Marvin Negley said.
“We had the house and the furnishings from that time, but we didn’t have the mode of transportation,” GMBS board member Gary Pullen said.
Kolzow first contacted the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society about donating the antique automobile late in 2020. The original plan was for Kolzow to deliver the vehicle to Clarinda. However, early last week, he sent an email asking if the GMBS could come to his home south of Chicago and pick up the car instead.
With quick plans in place, Negley and Peter Schaapherder left the morning of March 4 to collect the generous gift. They returned to Clarinda on the afternoon of March 5 with the pristine vehicle in tow.
Upon arriving at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum, a group of volunteers and board members were waiting to carefully remove the vehicle from the trailer used to transport it on the journey to Clarinda. The car was then steered through the front doors of the museum to the main entryway where it will be displayed.
The 1904 Oldsmobile was fully restored by Kolzow. In 2013, the vehicle was named the National First Prize Winner in a restoration contest sponsored by the Antique Automobile Club of America.
“He said while he was restoring the car he was listening to Glenn Miller,” Schaapherder said. “I was glad to be part of the trip and share in seeing how this piece fits into the puzzle (of Glenn Miller’s life). It was also exciting to see a dedicated American that has given more of his life to restoring history than making profit.”
Along with the car, Kolzow donated the trophies he won for the restoration project. He also provided a replica of an Iowa Highway 6 road sign he created. The sign resembles one shown in the movie “The Glenn Miller Story” starring James Stewart and June Allyson.
While collecting the prized automobile, Negley learned the first transcontinental automobile race was held in 1905 between a matched set of 1904 curved dash Oldsmobiles like the one Kolzow donated to the GMBS. The race was followed the path of the historic Oregon Trail.
The two primitive automobiles embarked on their journey from New York and made their way across the country to Portland, Ore., where the National Good Roads Association held its fifth annual convention starting June 1, 1905. The winner of the race was awarded a $1,000 prize.
Originally, it was expected the race would take one month. Instead, it took Old Scout and Old Steady, as the combatants in the race were dubbed, 44 days to complete the trek. As a result, Old Scout crossed the finish line to win the race only one hour before the convention opened.
At the time of the race, there were only 150 miles of hard-surface roads in the United States and they were all found in major cities. The rest of the established road system in the eastern portion of the country consisted basically of trails that had smoothed over to allow for automobile travel.
“I was surprised, at that time in 1905, there were no roads,” Negley said. “There were also hardly any bridges. So, if you had a river, you had to drive across it. I just can hardly believe that.”
The racers crossed the Missouri River at Council Bluffs. From there, Old Scout and Old Steady faced the same conditions prairie schooners encountered as they tried to tame the wilderness 50 years earlier. The racers had no maps or gas stations to assist them on their adventure.
To further complicate matters, the participants were faced with spring rains for half of the race. At one point, rain was reported every day for three weeks. As a result, the historic ruts of the Oregon Trail were turned to lakes and swamps.
“There was thick mud everywhere. They took off the fenders. Maybe they thought the mud was going to pile up on that. I don’t know, but they took them off,” Negley said.