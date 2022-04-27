Club reviews plans for disc golf course

A local disc golf club is hoping to eventually attract the Professional Disc Golf Association to Nodaway Valley Park for a tournament.

Eric Rhodes, Richard Morgan-Fine and Matt Darrah of the Flip, Flop and Fly disc golf club in Clarinda met with the Page County Conservation Board April 19 to provide an update on the proposed development of an 18-hole course at Nodaway Valley Park. The club is working with the Page County Conservation Department on the development of the course in an underutilized area of the park.

“The pro tour comes to Indianola right now and they play at the golf course. Right now, disc golf courses are growing faster than (traditional) golf courses are. It’s one of the fastest growing sports,” Morgan-Fine said.

Rhodes said the initial priority of the club is to get the first hole of the course completed. He said that hole would then be used an advertisement to gather sponsors to help finance the construction of the remaining 17 holes.

The sponsors would pay for either the construction of a concrete tee pad or the purchase of the basket players would be aiming for on each hole just like the pin and cup on a traditional golf course. However, rather than rushing through the design of the course, Rhodes said the club wants to take a slower approach to build a course that would attract the top disc golf players in the world.

“If we just slam one out and hope people like it, we’re not going to get the people we want. We want it to be crowded and we want it to have a ton of people. We want to attract the national pro tour,” Rhodes said.

However, in order to reach that goal, Rhodes said the club needs to ensure top-quality equipment is installed that meets the requirements set by the professional tour.

“In our eyes, we want the disc golf course to look good enough for television and still be within your means,” Rhodes said.

The official dimensions of a tee pad are six feet wide by 15 feet long. This allows the player room to gain momentum and release their initial shot.

Since a concrete tee pad is three inches deep, Rhodes said it would cost approximately $200 to purchase the necessary concrete for a single tee pad. However, each hole traditionally has two tee pads with one pad designated for entry level players and the other for more advanced players.

Then, in order to meet the necessary specifications, Rhodes estimated the baskets on each hole would cost $400. The base of the basket would also have to be stabilized in concrete.

Rhodes said the club plans to include the name of the sponsor that pays for each tee pad to appear on the concrete for as long as the pad remains in use. Similarly, the names of the sponsor for the baskets would appear on those devices.

“To get Hole Number One done, we as Flip, Flop and Fly are putting forth our labor and money to get some of it done. We’re probably going to be putting our money into a tee pad unless you guys would agree to help us get either a basket or a tee pad,” Rhodes said.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said the Conservation Department would be willing to purchase the initial basket for the course.

Since the local disc golf club is hoping to finance the future construction of the tee pads and baskets through sponsorships, Rhodes said the club would be looking to the Conservation Department to assist with the landscaping of the individual holes and the course overall.

Although the goal is to attract a professional tournament to Clarinda, Rhodes said the course will still be available to local players as well. To this end, he said a hospitality boot would be created to provide maps of the course and resources to teach players about the sport.

In addition, Rhodes said he plans to teach an instructional class on disc golf.

After hearing the update, Schwab instructed the club to develop a diagram of the first hole to present to the board. Then, he said discussions could start on the funding needed from the conservation department.