Cleanup Days sets record for dumpsters used

More roll-off dumpsters were needed this year than ever before during the Citywide Cleanup Days held June 3-5 in Clarinda.
A total of 23 dumpsters were needed to collect material disposed of during the event. In comparison, only 21 roll-off dumpsters were used during the 2019 and 2018 projects. In both of the first two years of the Clarinda Citywide Cleanup, 2013 and 2014, nine roll-off dumpsters were filled.
However, even though more dumpsters were used this year, the total weight of material collected was only 47.2 tons resulting in a cost of $3,540 in fees at the Page County Landfill. During the last cleanup event in 2019, 60.74 tons of material was collected and cost the city $4,555.50 in landfill fees.
“To me, it seemed like it was busier down there than it was in 2019, but the stuff didn’t weigh as much. That was very interesting,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
As a result, the total cost of the cleanup project was $10,440 this year. That was the fourth lowest total cost in the eight years the event has been held.
In 2016, the city spent only $7,708.75 with 40.25 tons of material collected. The next year, 2017, the effort cost $8,166.25 and $9,233.75 was spent during the 2014 cleanup.
The most expensive cleanup was in 2019 as the city paid $12,497.90 to hold the event. The previous highest cost was $12,137.25 paid in 2015.
The 2018 cleanup cost $11,758.50 for the city. The 2020 Clarinda Citywide Cleanup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually figure on $15,000 so that was definitely favorable this time,” McClarnon said.
Another important factor in the overall cost of each cleanup event is the expense of disposing of TVs and computer monitors. Through 2017 those items were sent to the Page County Landfill along with the other material.
However, in 2018, the landfill could no longer accept those items and there was an obvious increase in the disposal cost. In 2017 city paid $2,575 to scrap those items compared to $4,960 paid in 2018 to get rid of 19,840 pounds of items.
That cost dipped slightly to $4,715 for 18,860 pounds of material in 2019. Despite missing a year of collections, the cost came in at $3,400 this year for the disposal of 12,220 pounds of TVs and computer monitors.
“It seemed like there was more, but they must have been lighter weight,” McClarnon said.
This year was also the second time Clarinda held the cleanup event after the end of the school year. In 2019, the event was moved to May 30 through June 1 in hopes of avoiding rainy spring conditions and generating better participation.
Prior to that, the Clarinda Citywide Cleanup had been held in April in conjunction with Earth Day. However, after two years of using the later dates, McClarnon said he favored returning the event to April.