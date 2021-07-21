Cleanup Days sets record for dumpsters used

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2018 cleanup cost $11,758.50 for the city. The 2020 Clarinda Citywide Cleanup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We usually figure on $15,000 so that was definitely favorable this time,” McClarnon said.

Another important factor in the overall cost of each cleanup event is the expense of disposing of TVs and computer monitors. Through 2017 those items were sent to the Page County Landfill along with the other material.

However, in 2018, the landfill could no longer accept those items and there was an obvious increase in the disposal cost. In 2017 city paid $2,575 to scrap those items compared to $4,960 paid in 2018 to get rid of 19,840 pounds of items.

That cost dipped slightly to $4,715 for 18,860 pounds of material in 2019. Despite missing a year of collections, the cost came in at $3,400 this year for the disposal of 12,220 pounds of TVs and computer monitors.

“It seemed like there was more, but they must have been lighter weight,” McClarnon said.

This year was also the second time Clarinda held the cleanup event after the end of the school year. In 2019, the event was moved to May 30 through June 1 in hopes of avoiding rainy spring conditions and generating better participation.