Clarinda welcomes new staff, teachers to school district

“I’m looking forward to working with my students and helping them achieve their goals. I’m also looking forward to working with the staff at Clarinda. I’ve already met some great coworkers,” Cox said.

Also working in the iJAG program is Darrah. He will serve as an education specialist working with high school juniors and seniors.

Darrah formerly worked at the Clarinda Academy including spending four years as a transition coordinator. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in sociology with a minor in criminal justice from Northwest Missouri State University.

“I am looking forward to getting back into helping, guiding and mentoring youth to assist them with making post-secondary plans. I also want to see them grow and develop the skills they may possess if they yet lack direction,” Darrah said.

Raised in Clarinda, Davis is a 2006 graduate of Clarinda High School. She is returning to her hometown to serve as the eighth through 12th grade Family and Consumer Science teacher. This will include courses in food and nutrition, culinary arts and child development.

