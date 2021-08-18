Clarinda utilizes Clean Water funds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council member Jeff McCall asked if the city would need to provide any additional matching funds to the project. Soupir said the $1.2 million in funding is expected to pay for the project.

“Prices have gone up a little bit since this was targeted, so we’ll have to maybe explore how much we can actually do. That’ll be done as part of the preliminary design, but right now we’re planning on just using the funds that were provided,” Soupir said.

After discussing the proposal, the council approved the task order for the water quality project.

Also attending the meeting Wednesday on behalf of Fox Engineering was Steve Troyer. He requested an amendment to the agreement between the city and Fox Engineering in order to pay for additional resident project representative services related to the construction of the wastewater treatment facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, Troyer said Fox Engineering provides a site observer who is present when contractors are doing critical work on the facility. The site observer ensures projects like pouring concrete, installing pipes and site testing meet the necessary standards.