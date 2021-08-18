Clarinda utilizes Clean Water funds

Clarinda will be utilizing $1.2 million in funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to improve two alleys near the square in Clarinda.
Steve Soupir of Fox Engineering met with the Clarinda City Council Aug. 11 to review the details of the project. The alleys included in the project are located on the east and west sides of the square between Washington and Main streets.
Soupir explained when Clarinda received its loan to build its new wastewater treatment facility some of the funding could be diverted to the Clean Water SRF program for another future project in the city.
“You can apply some of those funds that you’re spending on the wastewater plant loan to reduce the loan interest and get some of that money back to spend on a water quality project,” Soupir said.
Fox Engineering applied for those funds on behalf of the city and received $1.2 million in funding that could be applied toward the alley improvements.
“That project is going to include pavers that are getting to be very common. They are used quite frequently in cities. They will collect water into the ground and provide water quality,” Soupir said.
The water quality project is expected to start in the spring of 2022 at about the same time construction of the wastewater treatment facility is concluding.
Council member Jeff McCall asked if the city would need to provide any additional matching funds to the project. Soupir said the $1.2 million in funding is expected to pay for the project.
“Prices have gone up a little bit since this was targeted, so we’ll have to maybe explore how much we can actually do. That’ll be done as part of the preliminary design, but right now we’re planning on just using the funds that were provided,” Soupir said.
After discussing the proposal, the council approved the task order for the water quality project.
Also attending the meeting Wednesday on behalf of Fox Engineering was Steve Troyer. He requested an amendment to the agreement between the city and Fox Engineering in order to pay for additional resident project representative services related to the construction of the wastewater treatment facility.
Under the terms of the agreement, Troyer said Fox Engineering provides a site observer who is present when contractors are doing critical work on the facility. The site observer ensures projects like pouring concrete, installing pipes and site testing meet the necessary standards.
“We estimated an amount in our original agreement to do those services. Those services can vary quite a bit depending on the contractor, the length of the project and things of that nature. We are up against our estimate right now and there’s quite a bit more work to be done by the contractor,” Troyer said.
Specific events that increased the expense on the Clarinda project included soil surcharging that had to be completed at the start of construction that extended the project by six months. Troyer also said more visits were needed due to the smaller concrete pours the contractor performed over a longer time period than expected and to complete the necessary leak testing at the facility.
Although Fox Engineering requested an additional $60,000 to provide the service for the remainder of the project, Troyer said the exact cost would be based on number of hours the company bills to the city.
In addition, the city approved a payment of $10,100 to Fox Engineering to complete a Spill Prevention, Control, and countermeasure Plan required by the Environmental Protection Agency. This plan would allow Clarinda to store generator fuel at the facility.