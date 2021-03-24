Clarinda updates illegal substance policy

A revised policy regarding illegal substances was reviewed by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors during a special meeting held March 16 at the McKinley Central Office.

The new policy features additional language related to possessing, distributing and selling alcoholic beverages and controlled substances.

“We are taking a proactive approach to things that are happening in our world today,” Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said following the meeting. “We are conducting education with students and needed to align the policy language with the conversations we’re having with students.”

After reviewing the new the new language, the school board approved the first reading of policy. A second reading of the policy will be considered during the next board meeting scheduled for March 24.

In other business, the board the hiring of Luke Cox as the new principal for grades 7-12 at Clarinda High School. Cox was introduced to the board during its meeting March 10. Cox will start his duties July 1.

“We are excited to welcome Luke Cox to Clarinda. He has a lot of great experience to bring to us. He fits our culture and the philosophy we hold moving forward,” Bergman said.

The board also entered a closed session Tuesday to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate. However, no action was taken following the closed session.