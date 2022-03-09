Clarinda Trees Forever receives Arbor Day grant

Clarinda Trees Forever has received a financial boost from the Arbor Day Foundation/Iowa West Foundation in the amount of $8,000 through the Emerald Ash Borer Recovery Program.

This grant will go towards a tree distribution day for residents who may have been impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer. As part of the event 100 trees will be purchased at a cost of $7,400 and the remaining funds will be used to facilitate support.

Charly Stevens, Clarinda Trees Forever member, reiterated that the Emerald Ash Borer is in Clarinda and the city of Clarinda has taken a pro-active approach in the removal of the dead or dying Ash trees. This program will help a homeowner who may have Ash trees in their yard and need to replace the tree before the inevitable happens.

“We want to continue to beautify our community by planting more trees and opening this up to homeowners is certainly a good start,” Stevens said.

Clarinda Trees Forever/Clarinda Tree Board hopes to purchase a variety of trees, at least 10 species. The distribution day is tentatively scheduled for May 7 at the Lied Center with further details on obtaining trees forthcoming.

In the Spring of 2021, a similar grant was awarded to the city of Clarinda, and more than 100 trees were distributed to the community.

