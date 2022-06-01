Clarinda swings into action during Festival

Clarinda is getting back in the swing as the community prepares to host the 45th Annual Glenn Miller Festival.

Started in 1976 as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration in Clarinda, the Glenn Miller Festival has grown into an international event that attracts Miller and Big Band fans from around the world. However, the last two Glenn Miller Festivals had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, Glenn Miller Birthplace Society President Marvin Negley said there is an extra sense of excitement around the festival this year.

“We have been shut down two years for the virus. We’re happy to (be back). We like to keep the festival going, so we’re raring to go,” Negley said. “There are a lot of friendships you develop with people coming to the Festival. We’re glad to have the chance to visit because we haven’t seen them for a couple of years.”

Since that first Glenn Miller event 45 years ago, Negley said the GMBS has done a lot of work to honor the famous Clarinda native and his music. The Society has acquired the Glenn Miller birthplace home and restored it to a similar appearance as it would have had in 1904 when Miller was born.

Then, as part of the 2010 Glenn Miller Festival, the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum was opened. Negley said fans attending the Glenn Miller Festival this year will be impressed by the improvements made at the museum over the last two year.

“We wanted for years to have our own museum and now we’ve got it. Shari Greenwood is the head person there and she’s doing a super job. The museum is beautiful now. I think our Glenn Miller fans are going to be really excited about the museum because it has really developed,” Negley said.

A total of six bands and two individuals are scheduled to perform during the 45th Annual Glenn Miller Festival this year. In addition, the popular stage show returns along with a series of programs on Glenn Miller, his music and the music of the Big Band Era.

Activities get underway the morning of Thursday, June 9, at the Clarinda High School auditorium with the instrumental portion of the GMBS Scholarship Competition. The vocal contest will follow in the afternoon.

The scholarship winners will then perform during the stage show at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, in the high school auditorium. The GMBS Big Band, consisting of musicians attending the festival, will also perform during the stage show.

A kick-off picnic will be held at 5 p.m. June 9 in the high school commons. The picnic will be catered by the Garrison House of Clarinda and tickets must be purchased prior to 10 a.m. that day.

A free outdoor concert will then be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday on the southeast corner of the Page County Courthouse lawn. The Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble from Scott Air Force Base in Illinois will present the free concert. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the high school auditorium.

Negley said the GMBS tries to open the Glenn Miller Festival with a military band to recognize how willing Miller was to lend his talents to the war effort during World War II.

“Glenn Miller had a civilian band, but eventually during World War II, he gave up his band and enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He trained military bands for about a year and a half, and then he decided he wanted to take a band overseas,” Negley said.

Prior to the stage show Friday morning, Mike Delaney will deliver a program on “Swing Era Big Bands” at 8:15 a.m. in rooms 101 and 102 at Clarinda High School.

Then, at 1 p.m. Friday, Adam Swanson will take the stage at the high school auditorium for a piano concert. A native of Shenandoah, Swanson is world renowned for his performances of ragtime, early jazz and the Great American Songbook.

Following Swanson on the high school auditorium stage at 3:30 p.m. Friday will be the St. Joseph Big Band. Formed in 2015, the band seeks to continue the tradition of big band music in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the surrounding area and installing an interest in jazz in young musicians

The activities Friday conclude with a performance by the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will also be playing at the dance and swing dance competition set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the high school gymnasium.

Saturday will be a busy day for fans attending the Glenn Miller Festival as activities get underway bright and early with a 7 a.m. Big Band Breakfast at the Clarinda Fire Station. The Northwest Missouri State Jazz Ensemble will perform during the breakfast.

Dennis Spragg will present the Glenn Miller Archives program “A Portrait of Glen Miller - 1942, a Significant Year in Glenn Miller’s Life” at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium. Loren Schoenberg and Reinhard Scheer-Hennings will then present their program, “The Savory Recordings, Preservation and Restoration of Historic Big Band Performances” at 10:30 a.m. in the high school auditorium.

Then, at 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Michael “Gooch” Gurciullo and his band -- Gooch and His Las Vegas Band -- will entertain fans in the high school auditorium. The band brings its swing band sound to the forefront with a vintage Las Vegas style show.

Craig Irvin will then wrap up the afternoon performances at 3:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Irvin will present his “Request by Craig” show where the audience is able to select the songs he sings.

“He has a great voice. It’s amazing. He can also sing some Miller songs, so that’ll be good,” Negley said.

A dinner catered by the Garrison House will be offered in the high school commons at 5:30 p.m. leading up to the dance and swing dance contest. Tickets for the dinner must be purchased before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The 45th Annual Glenn Miller Festival will then conclude at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, with a free outdoor concert in front of the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum. The concert will feature Steve Shininger and the ShinSings Orchestra.

The ShinSings Orchestra features a 13-piece band along with the vocal talents of Shininger. Along with Big Band music, the orchestra presents the music of stars like Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble as well as other classic pop/rock favorites.