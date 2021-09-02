Clarinda swears in police officer

After a new officer was sworn in during the Aug. 25 meeting of the Clarinda City Council, the Clarinda Police Department formally returned to full strength.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers administered the oath of office to Zach Matney as several of Matney’s family and friends were on hand for the brief ceremony. Matney also took the Law Enforcement Officer Oath of Honor as indicated by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“In today’s world, there are not a tremendous amount of people who are beating down my door saying ‘I want to be a police officer.’ So, in the 21st Century, it’s difficult, but it’s worthy, in my opinion. I appreciate the men and women who are willing to do the job and who are willing to sacrifice a lot to protect this community and keep it safe. I am very, very grateful for that,” Brothers said.

A veteran of the United States Army, Matney was assigned to the 1st Calvary Division. He served during Operation Iraqi Freedom II. Matney is also a member of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department.

Matney began his application process to join the department in January. Brothers said the hiring process for a potential police officer is challenging and is intended to determine if the individual is properly suited for the position.