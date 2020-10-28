Clarinda students learn important life skills

Working out of the concession stand in the commons area of the high school, the students go to work at the Cardinal Coffee Shop as soon as they arrive at school. The shop stays open until the end of the first period at 9:30 a.m. to handle walk-up orders from teachers and staff.

“They get so happy about getting to see all their teachers when they go deliver the coffee. Until we got this going we were doing life skills like making changing and dealing with customers in the classroom. Now, they are able to do those things and get a more realistic experience. Having an actual customer in front of you makes you realize what it is really like,” Weis said.

Besides filling the orders for coffee and baked goods each Friday, the students also learn what preparations are necessary to make the shop successful. The students make a list of groceries they will need for each week. This includes developing a budget for the supplies and ingredients they will need for the baked goods sold each week.

On Thursdays the students do their baking. This experience teaches the students to measure the ingredients and follow basic recipes.

“They like doing hands-on activities like baking. They can taste what they made and they get a sense of satisfaction out of what they did,” Weis said.