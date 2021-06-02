Clarinda starts City Wide Cleanup effort Thursday

Thursday marks the start of the City Wide Cleanup Days in Clarinda. The community beautification project starts at 7 a.m. June 3 and continues through 2p.m. Saturday, June 5.

The Clarinda City Council approved plans to hold the cleanup March 10. The 2020 City Wide Cleanup Days were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously, last year, we did not have it due to COVID. In fact, several cities ended up canceling last year. I’m assuming you want to get it back on the schedule for this year. The big question I’ve got is when you want to have it,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

Initially, the Clarinda City Wide Cleanup Days were always held in April in conjunction with Earth Day. However, in 2019, the city moved the cleanup days to May 30 through June 1. McClarnon said pushing back the dates of the event resulted in much better participation from the residents of Clarinda.

“I think the big reason is it’s warmer at that time and school is out at that time. So I think you get better help from the students when that happens,” McClarnon said.

Since Memorial Day was May 31, the City Wide Cleanup Days were scheduled for June 3-5.