Clarinda soldier accounted for from Korean War

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Dec. 21 that Army Pfc. Don D. Dowler, Jr., 18, of Clarinda, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Sept. 23, 2021.

In late 1950, Dowler was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Dowler’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and isotope analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Dowler’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Dowler will be buried Feb. 23 at Santa Maria Cemetery in Santa Maria, Calif. Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary is working with the family to make the funeral arrangements. Sergeant First Class Nathan Carper has been assigned as the Casualty Assistance Officer to aid the family.

