Clarinda Sings tunes up for 26th concert
Clarinda Sings tunes up for 26th concert

The Clarinda Sings Choir performs during the 2019 concert held at the Clarinda High School Auditorium. The 26th Clarinda Sings Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Clarinda High School. The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Clarinda Foundation. Tickets for the event are on sale at the Clarinda Foundation office. (Photo provided by the Clarinda Foundation)

After a brief break last year, the Clarinda Foundation is excited to announce the 26th

Clarinda Sings Concert will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. in the Clarinda High School Auditorium.

This year’s annual Clarinda Foundation fundraising concert is directed by Linda

Naven and accompanied by Sharon McAlpin. The performance will have audience members tapping their toes with patriotic songs followed by Christmas music to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

The Clarinda Sings Choir is comprised of volunteer musicians from Clarinda and across

Southwest Iowa. Starting practice in early October, the choir commits weeks of their own time to create this superb concert with all proceeds from ticket sales assisting the Clarinda Foundation’s many community grant-making projects.

Of special note this year is the addition of a Clarinda children’s choir serving as the featured performers. The children’s choir is made up of 24 local fourth and fifth grade students under the direction of Katy Ridge.

These students have been rehearsing every Tuesday and Thursdaymorning since the beginning of October to ensure a festive performance on Nov 21. The children’s choir will sing four jolly holiday songs and will also join the Clarinda Sings Choir in full voice for two tunes.

Tickets for this year’s “Star Spangled Christmas” concert are on sale now at the Clarinda Foundation office located at 114 E. Washington Street. Ticket prices are $15 per adult and $7 per child. For additional information or “will call” tickets, contact the Clarinda Foundation at 712-542-4412.

