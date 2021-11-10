Clarinda Sings tunes up for 26th concert

After a brief break last year, the Clarinda Foundation is excited to announce the 26th

Clarinda Sings Concert will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. in the Clarinda High School Auditorium.

This year’s annual Clarinda Foundation fundraising concert is directed by Linda

Naven and accompanied by Sharon McAlpin. The performance will have audience members tapping their toes with patriotic songs followed by Christmas music to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

The Clarinda Sings Choir is comprised of volunteer musicians from Clarinda and across

Southwest Iowa. Starting practice in early October, the choir commits weeks of their own time to create this superb concert with all proceeds from ticket sales assisting the Clarinda Foundation’s many community grant-making projects.

Of special note this year is the addition of a Clarinda children’s choir serving as the featured performers. The children’s choir is made up of 24 local fourth and fifth grade students under the direction of Katy Ridge.