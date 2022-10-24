Clarinda Sings concert rings in the holidays

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce the 27th Clarinda Sings Concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. in the Clarinda High School Auditorium.

This year’s annual Clarinda Foundation fundraising concert is directed by Linda Naven and Sharon McAlpin. The first half of the concert will showcase some familiar tunes including Chattanooga Choo Choo and Pennsylvania 6-5000 among many others. The final half of the concert will feature special Christmas music to help ring in the holiday season.

In addition to the vocal talents of the Clarinda Sings Chorus, the Clarinda Kids Choir will share their holiday spirit with a selection of festive songs. The Clarinda Kids Choir is made up of 32 local fourth and fifth grade students directed by Katy Ridge.

Clarinda Foundation Executive Director Beckie T. Finch said, “We are thrilled to have the Clarinda Kids Choir perform at the Clarinda Sings concert again this year. Last year, I especially enjoyed when the Kids Choir joined with the Clarinda Sings Chorus. When they sang the Christmas songs, their voices were angelic!”

Finch continued, “These students have been rehearsing every Tuesday and Thursday morning since the beginning of October to ensure a grand performance on Nov.20. It’s going to be a fantastic concert!”

The Clarinda Sings Chorus is comprised of volunteer musicians from Clarinda and across Southwest Iowa. Starting practice in early October, the chorus commits weeks of their own time to create this superb concert with all proceeds from ticket sales benefiting the Clarinda Foundation.

Tickets for this year’s Clarinda Sings concert officially go on sale Nov.1 at the Clarinda Foundation office located at 114 E. Washington Street. Ticket prices are $15 per adult and $7 per child. For your convenience, you may call 712-542-4412 to have tickets held for you at the box office the day of the concert.