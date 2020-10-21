Clarinda shapes values of 106-year-old former resident

When Faassen was 6 or 7, Dalton said the family moved to West Garfield Street. About a year later, the family started construction of a new house at 219 W. Clark St. The family moved into the home when Faassen was 9.

Dalton said Faassen wrote an autobiography approximately 20 years ago. He wrote that, “219 West Clark became what I remember as home, and must be the place which Ralph remembers best as well. We lived there as a family of four until I left for college and ultimately for a career in the great unknown.”

He went on to write that living in Clarinda instilled him with some basic values that “were already lacking in the big cities.”

“Small town living was not as broadening in terms of worldly knowledge and so I was ‘wet behind the ears’ when I left for the big world, but it left me with principles which I found good for the long run. I do not regret being raised in Clarinda, but rather I feel privileged. If your youthful lot is to daily walk the street in New York City opposite endless waves of oncoming unsmiling people who don’t know you and don’t want to know you, you cannot become the same person as one raised in a small Midwestern town,” Faassen wrote.