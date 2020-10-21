Clarinda shapes values of 106-year-old former resident

Jim Faassen credited Clarinda with forging the values he lived by for 106 years.
Faassen passed away Sept. 27 at the age of 106 at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He was survived by his wife, one son, three daughters, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
“He had a couple of stories about how he lived to be 106. His first one, which he told us on his 100th birthday, was because of his young wife and fast cars. Then, a few years later, he said it was good doctors and good medicine,” said Faassen’s daughter, Linda Dalton of Memphis, Tennessee.
Faassen was born Sept. 15, 1914, in Pella. The city was founded by a group of Dutch immigrants that included two of his great-grandparents.
Dalton said the family moved to Clarinda when her father was 2-years-old. Faassen’s aunt and uncle, Eva Verhey Sinn, and Frank Sinn, lived in Clarinda. Frank worked at Berry Seed Company and helped Faassen’s father, Joe Faassen, get hired at the company. Joe Faasssen rose through the ranks of the company and was eventually named Secretary and Chairman of the Board.
Initially, Dalton said the family lived in a duplex on North 16th Street. They then moved to 17th and Division Street, where their second son, John Ralph Faassen, was born in 1919. Dalton said their neighbors at that time included the Lisles, the Finleys and one of the Freeman brothers.
When Faassen was 6 or 7, Dalton said the family moved to West Garfield Street. About a year later, the family started construction of a new house at 219 W. Clark St. The family moved into the home when Faassen was 9.
Dalton said Faassen wrote an autobiography approximately 20 years ago. He wrote that, “219 West Clark became what I remember as home, and must be the place which Ralph remembers best as well. We lived there as a family of four until I left for college and ultimately for a career in the great unknown.”
He went on to write that living in Clarinda instilled him with some basic values that “were already lacking in the big cities.”
“Small town living was not as broadening in terms of worldly knowledge and so I was ‘wet behind the ears’ when I left for the big world, but it left me with principles which I found good for the long run. I do not regret being raised in Clarinda, but rather I feel privileged. If your youthful lot is to daily walk the street in New York City opposite endless waves of oncoming unsmiling people who don’t know you and don’t want to know you, you cannot become the same person as one raised in a small Midwestern town,” Faassen wrote.
Faassen attended Iowa State University and graduated in 1936 with a BS in chemical engineering. He was offered a job with the DuPont Company in Niagara Falls. He held various positions with the company before retiring in 1980 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Following his retirement, Faassen served as a consultant for Chemical Data Systems in Oxford, Pennsylvania, and later for the DuPont Company.
One of Faassen’s many hobbies in his later years was flying. He became a certified private glider pilot at age 70, and later served terms as president and secretary/treasurer of the Silent Knights Soaring Society, a local club dedicated to building and flying radio controlled model planes.
Dalton said she and her brother, Joe, spent the summer in Clarinda with their grandparents from the time she was 5-years-old until she was 12. She said Clarinda always had special significance for her father.
“It’s where his heart always was because that’s where he grew up,” Dalton said.
