Clarinda sets target price for school construction project

A construction project costing up to $23 million is being developed for the Clarinda Community School District.

Members of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors met with officials from SiteLogiQ Dec. 12 to further define the scope of the project. Plans would call for construction to start in 2024.

Based on a meeting held Dec. 6 with financial advisors from Piper Sandler, Superintendent Jeff Privia said Wednesday he would like to keep the total cost of the construction project to between $22 million and $23 million. A combination of three funding sources may be utilized to pay for the project.

Those funding sources may include Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds, formerly known as local option sales tax; a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (VPPEL); and General Obligation bonds. The creation of a VPPEL or the issuance of bonds requires voter approval.

Clarinda will be looking to call for a special election on March 7, 2023, where voters would be asked to approve a bond issue and/or establishing the VPPEL. In order to hold the election, the school district will need to file a petition with the office of the Page County Auditor in January of 2023 with a required number of signatures from residents of the school district.

“We need to determine what we want the bond issue to be. Then, in the next 10 years, what is the plan for each of those pieces and how does that work for us based on all of this information? If we can (answer) that, then I think we’re going to be set,” Privia said.

SiteLogiQ was hired by the Clarinda school district in June to conduct an assessment of the existing facilities in the school district. The firm also assisted the community-based Facility Advisory Team in preparing a report for the board, and conducted a community survey from Dec. 2-11 to determine what facility needs the public felt should be included in the proposed construction project.

Representing SiteLogiQ at the meeting Wednesday were Scott Anderson, Mike Boyer, Jeff Herzberg, Daren Overton and Connor Wohlenhaus. The team worked with the school board to determine the improvements the district could afford to include in the construction project as well as review the results of the community survey.

“We want to make sure this is a long-term plan. Not just come in and help you pass a bond issue and then you never see us again,” Herzberg said.

Improvements prioritized by the board included renovations to the high school science, career and technical education, and family and consumer science facilities; the addition of new classrooms at Clarinda High School; and constructing an early childhood center at the PK-6 building. Other projects identified at Clarinda High School included renovations to the media center; creating more parking; renovations to the high school auditorium; and the creation of better parking and access to the auditorium.

“The little stuff isn’t killing us, but when you add it all together it will kill us. So, we need to focus on big chunks and work from there,” Director Paul Boysen said.

The most notable project eliminated from the discussions Wednesday was the proposed construction of a new gym and weight room at Clarinda High School. The cost of that addition was estimated at $9.9 million.

Other priorities at the PK-6 building that would be included in the construction project included the creation of secure entrances to the building; the addition of administration space at the building; and the creation of a designated area for school bus drop-offs. The construction of a new bus barn on the grounds of the PK-6 building was also included in the project.

Meanwhile, the board also supported a $5.4 million project to improve the infrastructure needs of both the high school and PK-6 buildings. This would include improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at the building; the ventilation systems; and the electrical systems.

Prior to the board setting its priorities for the construction project, Overton presented the results of the community survey. There were 342 people who responded to the survey with 62% of those living in the city of Clarinda.

A total of 106 respondents fell between the ages of 35 to 44, while 67 were ages 45 to 54 and 59 were 25 to 34. There were 36 respondents between 55 to 64 years of age and another 36 who were 65 or older.

Parents of students currently in the school district accounted for 68% of the participants. Of those parents, 132 had children at the PK-6 building and 127 had children in grades 7-12.

During the survey, participants voted on a scale of one to five, with five being an item of high priority for them and one being a low priority. Creating secure entries at the 7-12 building was listed as a high priority for 156 people, while 71 others gave the issue a rating of four. Similarly, 159 people rated secure entryways at the PK-6 building a five on the priority scale and a rating of four was issued by 78 people.

A total of 297 people rated improving the 7-12 HVAC system a three or higher. There were also 294 people who rated improving the electrical system at the high school a three or higher.

At the PK-6 building, 298 people again gave a rating of three or higher to improving the HVAC system. There were also 299 respondents who rated improving the electrical system a three or higher. Improving the lighting at the PK-6 building was scored as a priority of three or higher by 288 people.

Renovations to the Career and Technical Education facilities were rated as a five in terms of priority by 187 points. Other projects receiving substantial five ratings were the providing additional middle school classroom space, 190 people; and the creation of a student drop-off location, 189 people.

The two projects scoring the lowest overall on the survey were the construction of a new gym and weight room at the high school and the creation of a PK-6 parking lot.

In order for the proposed bond issue to pass, 60% of the voters in the special election would have to support the measure. Therefore, Overton said the survey also evaluated how much of a tax increase district voters may be willing to accept.

“If you were to run a bond referendum today, you would have a really good chance of passing that at $10 a month for the tax impact,” Overton said. “In my experience, it always moves once people have that value add. Once they understand what the projects are.”

The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet with members of SiteLogiQ Dec. 21 to further define the exact cost of the construction project.