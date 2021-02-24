Clarinda seniors thrive as FFA members

Prior to being named the secretary, Smith was one of the two reporters for the chapter. Smith was responsible for taking photographs and compiling the scrapbook that showcased the activities the members were involved in. The scrapbook is also used to help recruit middle school students to the chapter.

“I worked on the scrapbook on my own. I wanted to make it perfect and show off what our chapter does,” Smith said. “Our chapter does a lot for the Clarinda. Being able to give back to the community is amazing and community service is something I have grown very passionate about.”

The activities the Brokaw FFA Chapter is involved in are also being celebrated this week as the organization observes National FFA Week. The week opened with the annual Tractorcade around the downtown square in Clarinda on Monday. Members wore official FFA dress to school Tuesday, while an open house was held Wednesday for parents and teachers.

Members were to wear their FFA shirts to school Thursday and were treated to a lunch by the Page County Cattlemen’s Association. The celebration will conclude Friday with a pizza party and dodgeball.

