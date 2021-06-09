Clarinda Senior Center resumes meal service Tuesday

After receiving approval from state and local health officials, the Clarinda Senior Center is set to resume its meal service.

In-person meals will resume at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarinda Senior Center was forced to suspend its in-person meals for the past 15 months.

“It may take us all some time to get out of the ruts we have been in over the last year, but it will be great to have everyone back,” Clarinda Senior Center Director Doug Scott said.

The Clarinda Senior serves lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in the community room at the Clarinda Lied Center. Reservations to attend a meal must be made by 10 a.m. the day before.