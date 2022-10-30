Clarinda sells lots to CEDC

Clarinda finalized the sale of three properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Oct. 26 during a meeting of the city council.

The three lots sold to the CEDC Wednesday will be used to develop new housing options within the city. The lots are located at 600 E. Lincoln St., 608 E. Lincoln St. and 107 S. 11th St.

"We had one person already interested on South 11th Street, so I think it's a good thing," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

A public hearing was held prior to the sale. However, no oral or written comments were received.

Therefore, the City Council approved the sale for a total cost of $22,000. During its meeting Oct. 12, the council authorized issuing a grant in that amount to the CEDC so the organization could purchase the lots in accordance with state laws.

"That is exactly what we did our economic development grant for. Basically, it's just trading money is what it is," McClarnon said.

A public hearing was also held during the meeting regarding the vacation and conveyance of the alley between 13th 14th streets. No comments were received during the hearing.

The alley is located north of the Clarinda Fire Station and would allow the city to expand the facility. McClarnon said a building is being constructed in the alley to house a backup generator for the fire station.

"We'll still leave the east portion of the alley open so the person with the garage there will have access. Once that garage is no longer usable, we'll just go ahead and close the whole alley," McClarnon said.

Later in the meeting, the council approved the appointment of Tyler McKinnon to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department.

The annual city financial report for Fiscal Year 2022 was also approved for publication during the meeting. McClarnon said the city had already finished its audit for the year, so those numbers should be accurate. However, the city budget also includes finances for Clarinda Regional Health Center. Since the hospital has not completed its audit, he said the report reflects budget estimates based on statements from June 30.

With the hospital figures, the City of Clarinda ended the fiscal year with a fund balance of approximately $18.5 million. McClarnon said that was better than the Fiscal Year 2021 fund balance and what the city had budgeted for the year.

"We have general obligation debt of a little over $3 million and our limit is a little over $12 million. So, we're right at 25% of our debt capacity. So we're sitting in pretty good shape in that area as well," McClarnon said.

In other business, the council approved a pay application in the amount of $93,490.34 to Building Crafts, Inc., for the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility improvement project.