Clarinda seeks funding for next phase of trail

Clarinda has applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant to help finance Phase II of the Clarinda Community Trail project.

The Clarinda City Council approved the application during its meeting Feb. 24 at the Lied Public Library. Along with endorsing the grant application, the resolution passed by the council confirmed the city would assume responsibility for maintaining the trail for a minimum of 12 years.

Councilmember Matt Ridge asked if that maintenance would include snow removal.

“The maintenance is if there is any cracking or breaking or anything like that,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “We can still have the abutting property owners actually do snow removal on them, but we haven’t really decided for sure, as a committee, what to recommend. It’s something we’ll have to talk about at some point.”

Like the initial phase of the trail, the new portion would be eight-feet wide. The new phase of the trail will connect to Foster Manor, head south to Main Street and continue west to the Clarinda downtown.