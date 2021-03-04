Clarinda seeks funding for next phase of trail

Clarinda has applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant to help finance Phase II of the Clarinda Community Trail project.
The Clarinda City Council approved the application during its meeting Feb. 24 at the Lied Public Library. Along with endorsing the grant application, the resolution passed by the council confirmed the city would assume responsibility for maintaining the trail for a minimum of 12 years.
Councilmember Matt Ridge asked if that maintenance would include snow removal.
“The maintenance is if there is any cracking or breaking or anything like that,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “We can still have the abutting property owners actually do snow removal on them, but we haven’t really decided for sure, as a committee, what to recommend. It’s something we’ll have to talk about at some point.”
Like the initial phase of the trail, the new portion would be eight-feet wide. The new phase of the trail will connect to Foster Manor, head south to Main Street and continue west to the Clarinda downtown.
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a loan agreement authorizing the call of outstanding bonds, providing for the issuance of $2 million in General Obligation Corporate Purpose and Refunding Bonds and providing for the levying of taxes to pay for the bonds. The bond issue provides $500,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck; $420,000 to refinance bonds issued in 2015; and $1.1 million to spend on a joint street project with the city of Red Oak.
“This is basically a summary of everything else you guys have already approved on this bond issue. This is the last step. Once this step is over, they are looking at us having the funds in our account by March 10,” McClarnon said.
In other business, the city approved a payment application for $893,041.06 to Building Crafts, Inc., for the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility improvement project. After this payment, McClarnon estimated the project would be between 35% and 40% complete.
“They did lose two weeks because of the extreme cold weather, so they pushed everything out a couple of weeks. I still think, when it gets warmer, they should be able to catch up and make that time up,” McClarnon said.