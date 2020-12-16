Clarinda seeks funding for high risk students

To be eligible, an individual must be a regular, full-time employee, and must have reached at least age 55 by Jan. 1 of a current school year. The person must also plan to retire effective not later than the end of a current contract year.

Years of services must be consecutive and most recent, and continuous employment must be without any voluntary interruptions of service.

According to the policies, the date of retirement for eligible employees will ordinarily be the end of an individual’s contract year, although another date may be requested and could be approved.

The benefit will be paid in one lump sum in September of the year in which the retirement begins. Amounts will vary by individual.

Director Ann Meyer commended administrators and other team members for their work in formulating the policies, noting that they had shared information about “the different elements, in comparison to how it was and how it hasn’t been.”

In a related action, the board approved early retirement financial packages for administrative, certified and classified personnel for the current school year, with benefit amounts assigned to individuals in the separate categories.