Clarinda seeks funding for high risk students

The Clarinda School District is seeking specialized funding as part of an ongoing commitment to provide services to students who have been identified as high risk.
During a meeting Dec. 9, the Board of Education approved an application for $166,386 in modified allowable growth revenue for the 2021-2022 term.
A current alternative program offered by the district focuses on such areas as mental health, behaviors, attendance and academics for students who are at risk of dropping out of school.
Facilitator Jason Gordon works with students in the program, helping them to reach the goal of completing their school studies.
Other professionals involved in the program are a behavior interventionist, an intervention specialist, an at-risk coordinator and a nurse.
Funds acquired through a district’s modified supplemental authority are subject to state regulations on how the money can be spent.
In other matters at the Dec. 9, meeting, the board approved policies on voluntary early retirement for district employees.
Separate policies have been developed for administrative, certified and classified personnel.
Provisions include such components as eligibility based on age; length of service; and application schedules for requesting early retirement.
To be eligible, an individual must be a regular, full-time employee, and must have reached at least age 55 by Jan. 1 of a current school year. The person must also plan to retire effective not later than the end of a current contract year.
Years of services must be consecutive and most recent, and continuous employment must be without any voluntary interruptions of service.
According to the policies, the date of retirement for eligible employees will ordinarily be the end of an individual’s contract year, although another date may be requested and could be approved.
The benefit will be paid in one lump sum in September of the year in which the retirement begins. Amounts will vary by individual.
Director Ann Meyer commended administrators and other team members for their work in formulating the policies, noting that they had shared information about “the different elements, in comparison to how it was and how it hasn’t been.”
In a related action, the board approved early retirement financial packages for administrative, certified and classified personnel for the current school year, with benefit amounts assigned to individuals in the separate categories.
District Finance Director Colby Pedersen said the packages were designed with the aim of “protecting the management fund a little bit.” The fund, the source for early retirement benefits, is also utilized to cover expenses for insurance and workmen’s compensation claims.
Pedersen said that if in the future the district could generate additional revenue from a physical plant and equipment levy, “we could levy less in the management fund.”
In other business, the board:
Approved a donation from Jay Wagoner of Omaha, Nebraska, of Pentax and Minolta cameras, plus such accessories as lenses, flash units, a film winder, a tripod and a steel case, for use by district art department students.
Approved the creation of a head bus driver position. The person hired for the job would function as a liaison between drivers and District Transportation Director Nancy McKinnon. The individual would also perform some maintenance work on the buses; assist in entering data on mileage, student count and fuel usage; help establish bus routes in summer and throughout the year when families move or need transportation to and from school; and help evaluate road conditions for determining school starting time delays or class cancellations.
Approved early graduation for six students who have met requirements set by the board and by the Iowa Department of Education.
Approved purchasing 20 additional cell phone and iPad hot spots and two cases from Apple, Inc., for $8,479. The items were needed to accommodate students involved in remote learning. The purchase will be paid with money from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund that has been allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approved hirings of Shala Stroud as wrestling cheerleader coach; and Joshua Woods as assistant bowling coach.
