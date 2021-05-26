Clarinda Schools, IWCC review future collaboration plans

Meyer said that in regard to facilities, the district is limited to what can be revealed at specific times. She said officials would let residents “know things as soon as we can possibly let them know.”

In other matters at the special session, directors decided that for the few days left in the 2020-2021 school year, the guidelines related to mask-wearing contained in the district’s existing Return to Learn plan would be maintained.

Also at the meeting, directors heard comments from three individuals.

Scott Honeyman of Clarinda said school faculty members have “lost faith that they can be successful under the current leadership” and have been “silenced when they have tried to express concerns.”

He urged directors to make changes “before the board must accept another early retirement or resignation of another great community member and leader. It is your job to create and foster an exemplary requirement that sets all parties up for success. You’ve been elected to take on that responsibility, molding our future generations into successful leaders and citizens, and there is no great responsibility for any person.”