Clarinda School District utilizes some Clarinda Academy facilities

The Clarinda Community School District will be utilizing selected facilities at the former Clarinda Academy.

The arrangement with the Clarinda Youth Corporation (CYC) was approved by the district’s Board of Directors at a meeting April 27.

Under terms of the agreement, the CYC is granting the district the authority to use the activity center and the football and baseball fields at the location, and to determine the scheduling of events, with priority given to those with district affiliations.

The CYC will not require the district to pay any rent or other charges for the use of the activity center, but the district will have the right to determine and charge a fee from users who require additional janitorial cleaning or other services.

Director Greg Jones, who was involved in discussions that culminated in the agreement, said the CYC board wanted the center “to be used for community purposes. There is still a lot of life in that building.”

The interior contains a gymnasium that “itself is bigger than our high school gymnasium,” he said. There are also rooms that could be used for classes, and space that can accommodate different events. In the past, the center has been used at a site for vendors participating in the annual Clarinda Craft Carnival.

At present, Jones said, the CYC is “trying to clean the building up.” Walls are being power washed, and bids are being taken for painting projects. The color scheme will be updated from the Academy’s Eagle hues to Cardinal black and red. The current lights in the building will be replaced with energy-efficient LEDs.

The arrangement that is being implemented, Jones said, is a “short-term agreement between the CYC and the district,” with the possibility that, at some point in the future, a permanent agreement could be put in place.

While the CYC will meet costs to keep the facilities in usable condition, and will carry property insurance, the district will be responsible for mowing, grounds-keeping and snow removal.

The facilities that the district will be utilizing are situated near structures that the state will continue to use and maintain, such as the Southview building located a short distance east of the activity center.

Board President Darin Sunderman said “the most immediate thing for us will be to mow” and that the district’s grounds-keeping workers would “just have to play it by ear this first year.”

Commenting on the scope of the agreement, Jones paid tribute to the late Jean Negley, who, he said, was “instrumental in the formation of the CYC” and established constructive relationships between the organization and Clarinda citizens.

“I consider her a mentor of mine,” Jones said. “She had big aspirations.”

Noting that Negley once called Clarinda “Utopia,” Jones said he believed she would be happy to know that the Academy facilities will continue to provide benefits to the community.

In other business, the board:

Approved a STEM Scale-Up Program grant, the amount of which is contingent upon expected funding from the Iowa Legislature in support of the STEM Council for the 2022-2023 school year. The grant, written by instructor Trulla Pullen, will be used to meet costs associated with training and materials. The district is in the process of expanding STEM initiatives.

Approved the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Loss of Learning funds for Camp Invention, scheduled July 11-15 at Garfield Elementary School. Designed for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, the camp focuses on collaborative and creative problem-solving activities. Lena Craig will be the director. Participating will be 130 students.

Approved an agreement with Green Hills Area Education Agency (AEA) for the services of a school-based interventionist in the district for the 2022-2023 year. Program staff will address behavior issues in the school setting, along with providing court and family assistance, and resource development. Through the agreement, service is available three days per week..

Approved an agreement with the AEA for the management and operation of a therapeutic classroom -- called Rising Hope -- for the 2022-2023 year. The room, located in the Garfield building, can accommodate up to eight students at a time who are experiencing behavioral difficulties in a traditional public school setting.

Approved a trip by the Brokaw FFA Chapter’s soils judging team to the National Land and Range Judging Competition in Oklahoma City May 3-6. Nine members will attend, including members of last year’s team who would have qualified for the 2021 national event, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Decided not to amend the 2021-2022 school calendar to account for one staff day due to a weather cancellation.

Approved three resignations -- custodian Tom Nordhues, effective April 29, 2022; elementary teacher Jennifer Hardee, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year; and activities director H.T. Adams, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 year.