Clarinda School District unveils name of new technology facility

“Cardinal Innovation Learning Center” is the name of the building that will be the location for career and technical education programs in the Clarinda School District.
The Board of Education during a meeting March 10 made that designation for the former Shopko store at 1180 South 16th St.
Possible names had been suggested after students in grades nine through 12 received information about the planned utilization of the building and were given an opportunity to help identify it.
Students and staff then voted for a preferred name. Besides the one selected by the board, the other top choice was “The Cardinal Innovation Center.”
Superintendent Chris Bergman said she believed “both [names] represent innovation and creative thinking.”
She added that she liked the name chosen “because it is showing lifelong learning, not only our students, but our teachers and community as well.”
The board in February hired OPN Architects to provide design services for work that will transform the interior of the building. Space will be reconfigured into classrooms and other areas where instruction will take place.
OPN is making a physical assessment of the building, including a review of the present condition of the structure. The firm will produce schematics, formulate design development and prepare documents for bidding.
District representatives have recently met with the architect to review a first draft of the layout for the building’s interior, Bergman said. Displayed were such spaces as the lobby and reception area, along with rooms intended to provide instruction in medical education.
“We’re watching the development of the building,” she said, adding that it may be possible to post videos of the remodeling on the district’s Web site so that stakeholders can receive regular updates about the work,
The board has also hired Story Construction as manager of the $1.2 million project, which officials hope will be completed by the end of the year.
In other matters at the March 10 meeting, the board approved applications for grants through the STEM Scale-Up Program.
Two of the applications are for the “VEX IQ Challenge” segment, which is described as a “snap-together robotics system designed to encourage future engineers of all skill levels.”
In his VEX application, teacher Andrew Almelien notes that “[w]e have had many students go through the First Lego League program and they have expressed interest in the VEX program.” It could be incorporated into a larger robotics program in the district, he added.
Teacher Matthew Ridge, in his VEX application, also cited previous student involvement in the First Lego League, and stated that “[m]any high school students have expressed interest in a robotics program, which we have been unable to offer in the past.”
Bergman said robotics instruction would allow the district to start “building our professional learning around those pieces.”
The “Storytime STEM-packs” segment seeks to enable “educators of young children to successfully incorporate age appropriate concepts into children’s programming,” according to information about the segment.
In her application, teacher Trulla Pullen notes that “this pack is aligned with Next Generation Science, Common Core Math Standards [and] 21st century standards.”
Pullen is also seeking a grant for a segment called “Light and Shadow,” which, she states in the application, “covers the need to master print concepts, develop phonological awareness, and phonics and word fluency. These are all subjects of focus within our district’s reading needs.”
The instructional strategies in both of the segments have already been pursued, but with additional funding, Bergman said, the district could “bring a larger emphasis on some of the pieces we didn’t see.”
Also at the March 10 meeting, the board approved amending the calendar for the current 2020-2021 term to account for two snow days made necessary because of adverse weather conditions earlier this year.
Make-up days will be March 31, which removes one spring break day, and May 26, which is a day after the original last day of school. A staff professional day will be moved to May 27.
The amended calendar was adopted after a public hearing earlier in the meeting during which no objections were expressed.
Meanwhile, the board tabled action on the Clarinda district’s calendar for the 2021-2022 term so that the scheduling of components could be coordinated with the calendar for the South Page School District.
In other business, the board:
Approved a district application form to be used when the creation of a school club is proposed. Such a group will not be recognized or authorized until the application has been submitted and approved. Participation in approved clubs is limited to students currently enrolled in the district.
Approved a three-year contract with Mediacom to provide Internet services to the district. David Fringer of the Green Hills Area Education Agency collaborated with district officials Sonia Morrison and Nancy McKinnon to determine what services were needed. Bids were requested through Universal Service Administrative Co. (ERate), and Mediacom had the lowest bid. The yearly cost will be $18,000, or a total of $54,000 for the length of the contract.
Approved a purchase agreement with CDW Government, LLC, for a firewall security appliance for $44,458.76. Fringer, Morrison and McKinnon also collaborated on this project. Bids were solicited through ERate, with CDW having the low bid. The purchase will include a security appliance, licenses, switches and access points. The acquisitions will help protect the district against computer viruses and unwanted system traffic.
Approved an agreement with Timberline Billing Service, LLC, which will assist the district in accessing Medicaid reimbursement for covered services, including both special education services and primary preventative services provided in the school-based setting.
Approved an iJAG St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser. Featured at the activity will be a coin count. For $1 per try, an individual can guess how many chocolate coins are in a jar. Proceeds from the event will go to the iJAG program.
Approved hirings, for the 2021-2022 term, of Matthew Ridge as a high school science teacher; Nicole Davis as a family consumer science teacher; and Lesley Ehlers as a PK-6 principal.
Approved the resignation of Dave Woods as high school girls’ assistant basketball coach for the 2021-2022 year.