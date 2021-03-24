Clarinda School District unveils name of new technology facility

District representatives have recently met with the architect to review a first draft of the layout for the building’s interior, Bergman said. Displayed were such spaces as the lobby and reception area, along with rooms intended to provide instruction in medical education.

“We’re watching the development of the building,” she said, adding that it may be possible to post videos of the remodeling on the district’s Web site so that stakeholders can receive regular updates about the work,

The board has also hired Story Construction as manager of the $1.2 million project, which officials hope will be completed by the end of the year.

In other matters at the March 10 meeting, the board approved applications for grants through the STEM Scale-Up Program.

Two of the applications are for the “VEX IQ Challenge” segment, which is described as a “snap-together robotics system designed to encourage future engineers of all skill levels.”

In his VEX application, teacher Andrew Almelien notes that “[w]e have had many students go through the First Lego League program and they have expressed interest in the VEX program.” It could be incorporated into a larger robotics program in the district, he added.