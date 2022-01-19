Clarinda School District suspends vaccination policy

A Clarinda Community School District policy regarding a mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations was suspended by the Board of Education during a meeting on Jan. 12.

The action was taken pending a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on whether the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) could require district employees to be vaccinated or else be tested weekly for the virus and to use face coverings. Medical and religious exemptions would have been allowed.

The court, by a 6-3 vote on Jan. 13, blocked the mandate from going into effect.

In a procedural move at the board meeting, directors approved the second and final reading of the policy -- the first reading of which had been approved at a special session on Jan. 7 -- then followed that with the next item on the agenda, which was the suspension of the enforcement of the policy.

“What I’m concerned about is Iowa is not going to enforce the policy, and that creates a whole other thing,” Director Paul Boysen said during the meeting, adding that the district would need to receive guidance from the state.

Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts announced on Jan. 7 that the state would not adopt the federal vaccine mandate because, he said, “Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”

Although Iowa has a plan for workplace safety, Roberts provided no information on how the state’s standards, lacking a vaccine mandate, could be as effective as the federal OSHA rules.

The day after Roberts’s announcement, U.S. Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said that states like Iowa, with their own workplace rules, would still be expected to comply with a federal vaccine mandate if one were to be upheld. If a state failed to do that, she indicated, OSHA would have authority to override the state’s rules and enforce the federal standard -- a development that the ruling by the court has now eliminated.

Clarinda directors agreed that they would rely on advice from the district’s legal counsel in the aftermath of whatever decision the court made.

In other matters at the Jan. 12 meeting, the board approved capital improvement projects in the district for 2022.

The work will include upgrading or replacing doors at the Garfield (PK-6) and high school (7-12) buildings to address security issues; replacing a walk-in freezer and cooler in the high school kitchen, due to the present conditions of the units; replacing heat pumps in the PK-6 commons area; and replacing restroom partitions in the fourth-sixth grade sections at Garfield and in the south academic wing at the high school.

Other projects on the list are the installation of carpeting in classrooms and offices in selected buildings; the remodeling of the physical education offices at Garfield to allow the use of a room off the commons for other purposes; and the installation of LED lights at several district sites to achieve more efficient energy use.

When Maintenance Director Craig Hill presented these potential projects to the board in December, he estimated that total expenditures would be $335,000.

He will now solicit official bids from contractors to acquire actual cost figures for the work, then will bring recommendations to directors for approval.

Meanwhile, Hill reviewed two projects originally scheduled for 2021 that have yet to be finished -- concrete repair at the building at 1180 South 16th St.; and work on the floors in the wrestling room at the high school.

The delays, he said, were “due to scheduling problems that we had with the contractors.”

Fixing the concrete at the 1180 building is necessary “for safety issues,” Hill said. “We will address that in the spring when the weather gets to be what it needs to be.”

In reference to the wrestling room floors, he said: “I still would like to go forward with a locker room project at the high school, and if we do that, in the men’s room, and replace those lockers, I believe we’ll need to do some floor and concrete repair work in there.” That might mean the wrestling room work could be done at the same time.

In other business, the board:

Approved early retirement and resignations of three district employees whose combined tenure represents 52 years of service -- Julie Cabeen, PK-6 librarian (21 years); Traci DeBolt, co-food service director (20 years); and Jean Minor, paraprofessional (11 years).

Approved hiring Kayla Ulven as an elementary teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Approved the resignation of Andy Johnson as 7/8 boys basketball coach for the 2022-2023 term.