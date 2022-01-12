Clarinda School District sets COVID-19 vaccination policy

As the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments Jan. 7 opposing a proposed COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors met in special session Friday to approve a policy to comply with the mandate.

Under the terms of the mandate, employers with 100 or more workers would be required to determine the vaccination status of their employees. Any unvaccinated workers would be required to wear masks on the job and undergo weekly testing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has designated the vaccination mandate as an Emergency Temporary Standard, and would be able to enforce compliance. Since there was the potential for OSHA to start issuing fines against violators Jan. 10, it was necessary for the Clarinda Community School District to have a policy in place before that time.

“If you don’t follow the sanctions, then the district is going to be sanctioned. Some of these penalties are a little bit pricy -- like $13,000 for the first offense,” director Paul Boysen said.

“And they can do it per case or per person,” Superintendent Chris Bergman said.

School board President Darin Sunderman agreed the district owed it to the local taxpayers to have a policy in place.

“I don’t think any of us are happy about doing this, but it’s something we have to do. We have a responsibility to protect the taxpayers’ money,” Sunderman said.

The language for the policy adopted in Clarinda, Bergman said, came from a sample policy drafted by the Iowa Association of School Boards. Included in the policy is the option for employees to file for either a medical or religious exemption from being vaccinated, wearing a mask or undergoing testing.

Therefore, the school board also approved the formation of a committee to draft the criteria for those exemptions and review requests. The committee will consist of the principals from both buildings in the district; two school board members; two members of the Clarinda Education Association; and one public stakeholder, pending a legal opinion on the whether or not that would impact the privacy of the applicants.

Boysen said was pleased the policy allowed employees to apply for exemptions because his greatest concern involved requiring unvaccinated employees to wear masks. Given how admittedly some people oppose the idea of wearing masks, he said the board may need to move its meetings to the gymnasium at the McKinley Central Office to accommodate the large crowd that could attend to oppose the requirement.

“What happens if they absolutely refuse? You can’t fire your math teacher. That’s the problem it could create,” Boysen said. “I think you’re going down a slippery slope where there are a lot of people that will not wear a mask, period.”

Director Greg Jones said he is vaccinated, but that he agrees people should have the choice to determine if it is right for them. Therefore, he was pleased the policy allows employees the opportunity to seek exemptions.

“I like the option there are a couple of options here for people if they choose to stay employed, which I hope everybody does by the way, instead of going out on morals or principles,” Jones said. “I don’t, personally, feel like we can risk getting fined federally.”

“I appreciate you sharing that. And I would just add that was the consensus of our conversation with the CEA,” Bergman said.

To further protect the privacy of the employees regarding their vaccination status, the board also approved hiring a third party firm outside the school district to collect the data. The firm would also track the COVID testing needed by the unvaccinated employees in the district.

“All through the pandemic we have wanted to support people’s right to privacy. Especially their medical records,” Bergman said. “That would keep it completely separate. Allow us to focus on students. Allow us to focus on the daily work of our administrators and our teachers to be with our kids and have students that are focused.”

Although there would be two public readings of the COVID policy, Bergman said the board previously adopted a policy that would allow the measures to be enacted immediately to meet the Jan. 10 enforcement date set by OSHA. Should court decisions prevent the implementation of the OSHA standard, Bergman said the Clarinda policy would be placed on hold or rescinded.