Clarinda School District selects consultant should Bergman depart

Director Ann Meyer questioned the procedure for applicants who may not immediately be identified by Grundmeyer.

“Can a person not go through the search company?” she said. “If we hire the search company to do this, and some other person is interested in the position, or hears about it, can that individual apply to the district?”

Jones said that such a situation “has actually happened in the past,” and if someone seeks the job in that manner, the applicant would “then get thrown into the mix with everybody else.”

The search firm, he said, “won’t disqualify people, for whatever reason, without telling you. They’re not going to tell you who to pick. They will never do that.”

Director Darin Sunderman said that, from what he had learned, Grundmeyer “has a larger pool of people right now they are working with. They are more of an up-and-coming firm [with] more connections.”

Acknowledging the disparity in the fee proposals from the two firms, Jones said that there is a difference in the information they gather and in the “vetting process they go through” in regard to applicants.