Clarinda School District seeks staff, community feedback for superintendent search

“We just need one in the end. The right one,” Trent Grundmeyer said Feb. 10 during a special work session held with the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors at the McKinley Central Office.

Grundmeyer is the owner of Grundmeyer Leader Services, the firm the Board of Directors hired Feb. 2 to assist with the search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Chris Bergman submitted her letter of resignation to the board Jan. 26 and will conclude her duties with the school district June 30.

After he was notified Feb. 2 his firm has been selected to assist with the Clarinda search, Grundmeyer said he posted an initial listing of the position. He informed the board Thursday that four applications had been received already.

During the work session, the board worked with Grundmeyer and Brian Mitchell, who will also be assisting with the search on behalf of the firm, to set the formal timeline for the process. Based on that timeline, the board could hire the new superintendent on March 30.

“A lot of (searches) are being finished here, but I think you’re ahead of the second phase. I want to keep you ahead of that second phase of hires,” Grundmeyer said. “We’re going to do our best to recruit the best, most diverse candidate pool we possibly can. We need the options, but I don’t know Clarinda like you know Clarinda.”

Applications for the position will be accepted through March 6. Grundmeyer said this would allow candidates five weekends to submit their applications. Each Sunday night, Grundmeyer said he would share the applications received that week with board President Darrin Sunderman, who in turn will distribute the applications to the other members of the board for their review.

At the same time, the Clarinda Community School District is inviting staff and community members to complete an online survey that will assist the board in indentifying the “desired qualifications” the stakeholders of the district deem most important for the position. This will help ensure the new hire is a good fit for both the school district and the community.

“Please share narrative insights and rank personal and professional priorities for the new superintendent. The search team will produce a general report based on the information gathered in this survey. The report will be shared with the board to advise them on what priorities the district and community stakeholders are looking for in a new leader,” according to a statement released by Grundmeyer Leader Services Feb. 11.

The online surveys must be completed before Sunday, Feb. 20, and are anonymous. People interested in participating in the survey may do so by visiting tinyurl.com/ClarindaSuptSurvey. A link to the survey is also available on the home page of the district website.

Once the application period has closed, the Board of Directors will meet in closed session with Grundmeyer and Mitchell to review the candidate pool. During that meeting, the board will be tasked with identifying its semifinalists for the position. Grundmeyer said he would recommend reducing the pool to no more than eight candidates.

“Once it closes on (March 6), that week you will get candidate narratives about ‘why is the Clarinda superintendent job particularly a good fit for you.’ I want you to see the responses because, if they’re committing with their family, if they have a connection to the area, all of those things are going to come up. Then, in red, I’m going to make very clear for you any disclosures -- Have they ever been released from a job? Have they ever been terminated? Have they ever had a charge? -- because we run Iowa courts and they have their own disclosures,” Grundmeyer said.

Remote interviews with the semifinalists and the board will be conducted March 24. The interviews are estimated to last 30 minutes apiece.

Following the interviews, the board will identify the finalists who will be invited to Clarinda on March 30 for a tour of the city and formal in-person interviews. Once the in-person interviews are completed, the board will review the results and select the candidate it would like to offer the position to.

Besides interviews with the Board of Directors, the finalists will also be interviewed by two groups of district stakeholders during the day. Grundmeyer said the interview teams should be limited to 20 members or less and be a mix of students, teachers, school administrators and community representatives.

“We strongly recommend mixed interview teams. It’s more efficient, number one, and I think you’re going to see it’s a more credible interview. When you have teachers alone, students alone or parents alone, I don’t think candidates lie, but I do think they tailor answers to what people want to hear,” Grundmeyer said.

Each member of the interview team will be asked to complete electronic surveys providing their individual feedback about each finalist. The members of the board will also complete the forms following their interviews with the finalists. Grundmeyer said the results of those surveys will then be immediately compiled to provide the board with a recommendation on who to offer the position to.

Prior to the formal interviews, Grundmeyer said he would also speak with the finalists to determine what they are looking for in terms of salary and benefits if offered the position. Grundmeyer then shared with the board comparisons of the salaries paid by districts of similar size in the state.

Based on those comparisons, Grundmeyer recommended Clarinda offer a salary in the range of $150,000 to $170,000. However, the board did not make a decision on the salary range during the work session.

Grundmeyer Leader Services previously assisted Clarinda with its superintendent search in 2016 that lead to the hiring of Deron Stender. Meanwhile, EDWise assisted the school district in the 2019 search that resulted in the hiring of Bergman. Grundmeyer said this time around the firm is hoping to identify a candidate that will be more of a long-term fit for the school district.

“A long-term solution is nice because it’s hard to keep momentum on any kind of improvements you’re making if you’re constantly changing leadership,” Mitchell said.