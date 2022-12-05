Clarinda School District requests public input for facility improvements

Although the focus of the Clarinda Community School District will always be to provide the best educational experience for its students, the existing school facilities present challenges to meeting the educational expectations of the community into the future.

Therefore, the school district is asking the community for input. Residents of the school district are asked to share their feedback by taking an online survey at www.bit.ly/clarindacommsurvey22 or visit the district website at clarinda.k12.ia.us. The survey ends Sunday, Dec. 11. Those who prefer a paper copy of the survey should contact the CCSD District Office by calling 712-542-5165.

“The Clarinda Community School District is a proud district with talented teachers and staff that provide a quality education and experience for students. CCSD is truly building a foundation for success. The students work hard, the teachers and staff go above and beyond every single day and CCSD is extremely thankful for the continued support of the community that allows this work to happen,” Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

Both schools in Clarinda are at the point where investment is needed to address aging infrastructure and deferred maintenance. Still, there are opportunities to maximize relevant learning environments and the experiences of the students. There are also several identified opportunities to provide efficiencies that would allow the district to reduce operational and maintenance costs, and better utilize resources.

A Community Facilities Advisory Team, made up of 20 community members, was formed to help develop a plan to address these needs and opportunities. The team — comprised of community members, parents, business owners, teachers and others — met for several weeks to review both infrastructure and educational needs and developed priorities and project opportunities as part of their report to the school board.

The school board is committed to finalizing a master plan that reflects the expectations and priorities of the community while meeting the needs of students and staff.