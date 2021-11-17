Clarinda School District requests extra funding

Food Services Co-Director Joyce Johansen informed the board that current steamers at the location were acquired in 2011 “and are vacuum units. We have had leakage and poor performance with one of them for about a year now, and this purchase will replace that.”

Two other bids were received -- $9,051.90 from Restaurant World; and $9,845.88 from Central Restaurant.

Also at the meeting, directors heard reports on attendance by a team from the district at a recent BEST conference in Des Moines, during which it was emphasized that meeting the needs of students starts with addressing the mental and social well-being of teachers and staff; a “Healthy Hometown Bike Audit” that identified the need for more locations for bicycle racks in Clarinda; student council and district-wide activities underway or planned; programs and projects developed and implemented for STEM instruction; the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana attended by members of the Brokaw Chapter; and software programs available for use by classroom teachers.

In other business, the board:

Approved a donation from Hy-Vee of 2,500 hand sanitizers and spray bottles that can be used at the discretion of district officials.