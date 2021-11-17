Clarinda School District requests extra funding

The Clarinda Community School District is seeking additional funds due to increased enrollment for the 2021-2022 year.
During a meeting Nov. 10, the Board of Education approved an application to the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) for a one-time amount of approximately $172,725.30 as modified supplemental funding.
As listed on the application, the district’s current certified enrollment is 968.20, compared to a figure of 944.30 in the last school year -- or about 24 more students.
“Because our certified enrollment is up this year, we need spending authority to cover expenses that aren’t covered because our certified enrollment last year was down,” said Finance Director Nancy McKinnon. “A lot of school districts are doing the same thing, just like they were with the budget guarantee.”
The SBRC is a nonpartisan body established by the Iowa Legislature with authority and responsibilities in school budgeting and accounting. The committee is an independent agency separate from the Department of Education and Department of Management and has the ability to establish modified supplemental amounts, or grant supplemental aid when appropriated, for districts with circumstances that create a need for additional funds.
In other matters at the Nov. 10 meeting, the board approved the purchase of a countertop steamer for the kitchen at the high school for $6,819.39 from Douglas Equipment.
Food Services Co-Director Joyce Johansen informed the board that current steamers at the location were acquired in 2011 “and are vacuum units. We have had leakage and poor performance with one of them for about a year now, and this purchase will replace that.”
Two other bids were received -- $9,051.90 from Restaurant World; and $9,845.88 from Central Restaurant.
Also at the meeting, directors heard reports on attendance by a team from the district at a recent BEST conference in Des Moines, during which it was emphasized that meeting the needs of students starts with addressing the mental and social well-being of teachers and staff; a “Healthy Hometown Bike Audit” that identified the need for more locations for bicycle racks in Clarinda; student council and district-wide activities underway or planned; programs and projects developed and implemented for STEM instruction; the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana attended by members of the Brokaw Chapter; and software programs available for use by classroom teachers.
In other business, the board:
Approved a donation from Hy-Vee of 2,500 hand sanitizers and spray bottles that can be used at the discretion of district officials.
Approved the purchase, for $8,970 from Storey Kenworthy, of 42 “stand-up” desks for use in selected classrooms in the PK-6 and 7-12 buildings.
Approved the second and final reading of separate policies on graduation requirements and student conduct during school-related transportation.
Approved the second and final reading of policies on equal educational opportunity; grievances; student and parental rights; and the prohibition of discrimination and harassment based on sex. Names of past administration personnel on the policies were removed, and the administrative position will be used instead.
Approved an overnight trip by varsity and junior varsity wrestling team members and coaches to a tournament in Centerville on Jan. 14, 2022.
Approved the use of donations that may be received from community residents and organizations to help pay for the purchase of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be placed at district facilities. The district is required to have a specific number of AEDs available, and Superintendent Chris Bergman said that “we are in compliance” with all current rules. Donations will be utilized to acquire additional devices to enhance safety at locations in the district.
Approved volunteer coaches for winter sports activities -- Mike Butt, middle school boys basketball; Paul Honnold, middle school/high school wrestling; Marilyn Wagoner, high school girls basketball; and Casey Hill and Will Baumann, high school boys basketball.
At a special meeting Oct. 29, the board approved adding a fourth section to third grade classes and hired Shaylen Linke to fill the teaching position for the 2021-2022 school year.