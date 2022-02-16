Clarinda School District purchases new activity bus

The acquisition of a new activity bus for the Clarinda Community School District was approved by the Board of Education during a meeting on Feb. 9.

By a 3-2 vote, directors accepted a bid of $154,000 from School Bus Sales Company of Waterloo for a 78-passenger diesel Blue Bird bus. Trish Bergren, Paul Boysen and Greg Jones voted in favor of the purchase. Voting no were Scott Honeyman and Darin Sunderman.

The vehicle will be utilized to transport students, along with any required equipment, to extra-curricular events beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Another bid was received -- $155,860 from Truck Center Companies of Omaha for a Thomas bus.

Both bids were for a bus to be painted “target red,” a bright hue intended to match the district’s Cardinal school colors.

The new bus will have the engine in the rear, a design that provides “a better ride, and stability is much improved,” Richard Iske, lead driver who solicited the bids, told the board.

He added that the design also allows for easier access for students who may need assistance getting on the vehicle.

The bus, with a 100-gallon fuel tank mounted between frame rails, will have seat belts and will be air conditioned. A pass-through luggage compartment will have 122 cubic feet of storage space.

Iske said feedback he had received from the district’s drivers revealed that they believed the availability of that amount of storage was “definitely a go” for them. Boysen said it was important to “think of the people who are driving the bus,” and Jones noted that “what the drivers want” represented vital input.

A camera system will be installed in the vehicle, which will be used only for trips to and from scheduled activities. Because of its official designation as an activity bus, the vehicle is not required to have stop arms or emergency lights, but will have a high-profile strobe light.

Sunderman said he was concerned about the “practicality” of using a bus for a single purpose.

Iske said, in regard to the district’s current bus fleet, that he felt “we’re in a position now where we can have a designated activity bus. We have enough buses on hand that we don’t have to use the activity bus for routes.”

The two companies contacted by Iske also submitted separate quotes for a standard school bus -- yellow in color, with a front-engine design and no air conditioning. A bid of $132,930 from School Bus Sales was just $30 more than a figure from Truck Center.

Directors discussed the feasibility of asking for a reconfiguration of such a vehicle to incorporate some of the features of the bus in the other bid.

Iske said he could request an additional bid, but had been told by representatives of School Bus Sales that “things are going up by 5%,” meaning that as time elapsed while a bid was being prepared, the quote would likely be higher.

In other matters at the Feb. 9 meeting, the board approved technology purchases for the 2022-2023 term.

Students in first, fifth and ninth grades will be getting Apple iPads, along with cases for the devices. Macbook Air laptop computers will be acquired for teaching staff and administrative/secretarial personnel, and IT staff will get Macbook Pro computers.

The purchases are part of a routine procedure in the district “where we cycle out so many of our iPads and staff devices every year,” said Technology Director Sonia Morrison.

The board approved a resolution for a lease-purchase agreement with Apple, and authorized a payment schedule for 2022-2023 that updates a schedule previously in effect. Three annual payments of $50,532.33 will be made, with no interest accruing.

“We rotate iPads out and resell them,” Morrison said, adding that with the Apple lease, that company “let’s us retain those devices to sell and recoup some of that money back. This year we received around $80,000 back for sold devices.”

Support devices to be purchased for the 2022-23 terms are four 75-inch Clevertouch interactive flat panels to be used in larger classrooms and in the high school band rooms; 25 Clevertouch 65-inch interactive flat panels for rooms in the 7-12 building; 18 SmartBoard 65-inch interactive flat panels for grades four-through-six classrooms; and 47 electronic carts for the panels so they can be moved as necessary in the rooms.

Along with the hardware, the district will acquire appropriate software programs and will contract for network services.

Excluding the Apple lease, technology purchases will total $313,716.

Also at the Feb. 9 meeting, the board approved the purchase of Verkada cameras and a security system for the district from Midwest Data/Farmers Mutual Telephone Company of Stanton for $201,560.11.

The equipment includes 60 indoor cameras; one indoor dome camera; 17 outdoor dome cameras; and 36 outdoor “fish eye” cameras. All of the units can store images for 30 days.

In supporting the purchase of the system, the technology department cited a recommendation from the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) to take measures to enhance safety and security at district locations.

Morrison said that in the current system “all of the cameras are out of warranty. We have a handful that need to be replaced because they are failing or have already failed.”

The Verkada cameras provide superior image quality, Morrison said, and the system is considered to be “user friendly.” Alerts can be sent if tampering is detected with a specific camera.

The plan is to install more cameras at the high school (7-12) location -- outside of bathrooms, in the parking areas, and inside and outside of the shop building.

At the Garfield (PK-6) location, cameras will be added at the main entrance and in the parking lot.

Verkada will replace any camera that ceases to function properly during a 10-year warranty period, Morrison said.

In other business, the board:

Approved the placement of a “Remembering Our Fallen” display in the band and wrestling wing at the high school building Feb. 22-25. The display is a traveling photographic war memorial honoring fallen soldiers from Iowa, post Sept. 11, 2001. An opening ceremony will take place on Feb. 22. The request to have the display at the school was made by Luke Baker and Eric Baker.

Approved a request from the Clarinda Education Association (CEA) to begin collective bargaining for the 2022-2023 year.

Approved a budget guarantee resolution for the 2023 fiscal year so it can be used if needed.

Approved a two-year contract with Garratt Callahan for $12,768 to provide water treatment services at each of the district’s facilities.

Approved a “SchoolStore” project to raise funds for classrooms in the Garfield building.

Approved rescinding a policy that would have required regular testing of employees not vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy had been adopted in response to a federal mandate, but that order was withdrawn after it was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Approved payment applications of $23,444.20 from JR & Co. for work done on the roof at the high school building. The requests were reviewed and certified by CMBA Architects, and the district’s legal counsel advised that the payments be made.

Approved a Green Hills Area Education Agency (AEA) grant that will be used to help meet new state requirements for computer science instruction.

Approved the addition of two full-time paraprofessional positions to the district staff to accommodate student needs.

Approved hirings of Miranda Woods as a 7/8 student council advisor effective Feb. 10; Wendy Davis as a paraprofessional effective Feb. 14; and Roxan Osher as a paraprofessional effective Feb. 10.

Approved resignations of preschool teacher Clarisa Johnson effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year; and paraprofessional Shey Krull effective Feb. 11.

Approved an enrollment-out for a student into the South Page School District.

Discussed the possibility of providing retention bonuses to district staff, based on certain criteria. No decision was made because the topic was not an action item on the agenda for the meeting.