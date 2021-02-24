Clarinda School District files formal objection

The Clarinda School District Board of Education has registered a formal objection to a bill in the Iowa Legislature containing provisions that would divert funding from public schools.
The action was in response to Senate File 159, which would allow taxpayer money to be used for the creation of “educational savings accounts -- also referred to as vouchers -- with which children could attend private schools.
A resolution passed by the board during a special meeting Feb. 15 states that vouchers “eliminate public accountability by channeling tax dollars into private schools that do not face state approved academic standards, do not make budgets public, do not adhere to open meetings and record laws, do not publicly report on student achievement, and do not face the public accountability requirements contained in major federal laws, including special education.”
In addition, the resolution notes, private schools are not required to accept all students, meaning that children with specific needs could be deprived of essential services.
The resolution states that voucher programs take money from public schools “to pay private school tuition for a few students, including many who already attend private schools.”
The legislation also includes provisions for expanded open enrollment of students, and would permit the establishment of a charter school in a district, even if local officials do not give their consent.
In the Clarinda board’s resolution, directors state that “we denounce any attempt to divert public funds from chronically underfunded, highly accountable public schools to private institutions that lack accountability and are not subject to rigorous academic scrutiny or financial oversight by publicly elected school boards.”
Public schools, the resolution notes, “are provided oversight by locally elected school boards and the state of Iowa” and “must adhere to strict state testing requirements and ensure equitable success and outcomes for each learner regardless of income, race, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, or disability. Nonpublic schools are not held to the same public accountability standards. Iowa taxpayers deserve to know how their public funds are being used.”
The resolution states that the board “opposes any funding programs, vouchers or otherwise, that have the effect of diverting public tax dollars from public schools to private/parochial schools.” The board also opposes the “expansion of charter schools by any entity without the approval of the local school board,” according to the resolution.
Director Ann Meyer said, “I think it’s very important that we be heard as a unified group from Clarinda. I know people have written letters. That’s great. But this is just one more show [on] how we stand.”
She commended Director Stacy Pulliam for “getting this going.”
Pulliam, in turn, said she wanted to “thank all the other directors for their support.” She also cited Superintendent Chris Bergman for “sharing of resources.”
Bergman said, “I would just say thank you so much for advocating for our students on behalf of their needs in southwest Iowa, and for supporting public education. So kudos to the entire school board.”
The resolution was forwarded to all state legislators and to Gov. Kim Reynolds, as well as to the director of the Iowa Department of Education and members of the State Board of Education.