Clarinda School District files formal objection

The Clarinda School District Board of Education has registered a formal objection to a bill in the Iowa Legislature containing provisions that would divert funding from public schools.

The action was in response to Senate File 159, which would allow taxpayer money to be used for the creation of “educational savings accounts -- also referred to as vouchers -- with which children could attend private schools.

A resolution passed by the board during a special meeting Feb. 15 states that vouchers “eliminate public accountability by channeling tax dollars into private schools that do not face state approved academic standards, do not make budgets public, do not adhere to open meetings and record laws, do not publicly report on student achievement, and do not face the public accountability requirements contained in major federal laws, including special education.”

In addition, the resolution notes, private schools are not required to accept all students, meaning that children with specific needs could be deprived of essential services.

The resolution states that voucher programs take money from public schools “to pay private school tuition for a few students, including many who already attend private schools.”