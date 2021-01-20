Clarinda School District extends COVID aid for employees

A measure designed to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive ongoing support from the Clarinda School District.

At a meeting Jan. 13, the Board of Education approved the extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Under provisions of the act, an eligible employee can take up to two weeks of paid sick leave -- at the regular rate of pay -- if the individual is unable to work because of being quarantined due to virus exposure, or is experiencing virus symptoms and needs to seek medical diagnosis or treatment.

In addition, an employee can take up to two weeks of sick leave at two-thirds of the regular pay rate if the individual cannot work because she or he needs to care for someone subject to quarantine, or has to care for a child whose school or care facility is closed for reasons related to COVID-19.

The act, passed last spring by Congress, expired Dec. 31, 2020, which meant school districts and certain other public and private employers had the option of continuing the measure’s provisions.

During the months of 2020 when the act was in effect, the Clarinda district recorded about $50,000 worth of leave taken from July to December, Finance Director Colby Pedersen told directors.