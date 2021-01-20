Clarinda School District extends COVID aid for employees

A measure designed to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive ongoing support from the Clarinda School District.
At a meeting Jan. 13, the Board of Education approved the extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Under provisions of the act, an eligible employee can take up to two weeks of paid sick leave -- at the regular rate of pay -- if the individual is unable to work because of being quarantined due to virus exposure, or is experiencing virus symptoms and needs to seek medical diagnosis or treatment.
In addition, an employee can take up to two weeks of sick leave at two-thirds of the regular pay rate if the individual cannot work because she or he needs to care for someone subject to quarantine, or has to care for a child whose school or care facility is closed for reasons related to COVID-19.
The act, passed last spring by Congress, expired Dec. 31, 2020, which meant school districts and certain other public and private employers had the option of continuing the measure’s provisions.
During the months of 2020 when the act was in effect, the Clarinda district recorded about $50,000 worth of leave taken from July to December, Finance Director Colby Pedersen told directors.
Since leave compensation was based on the number of days taken and the per-diem rate, there was a variance in the specific payments, he said.
Going forward with the extension of the act could pose some possible financial liability for the district, Director Darin Sunderman said. But he noted that once a virus vaccine becomes available, its distribution to employees could limit the risk.
In other matters at the Jan. 13 meeting, the board approved the establishment of a teacher quality committee for the district.
Creation of such a group, composed of teachers and administrators, has been ordered by the Iowa Department of Education, and the district’s current employee relations team will function in the capacity needed to meet the state mandate.
Among its activities, the committee will be responsible for determining the use and distribution of professional development funds calculated and paid to the district based on implemented plans.
The panel will also monitor professional development to ensure that specific goals are met, and will determine the compensation for teachers on the committee for work responsibilities required beyond the normal work day.
In other business, the board:
Approved a sharing agreement with the South Page School District through which South Page science instructor Denise Rankin will teach chemistry for classes in the seventh and eighth periods during the second semester of the current school year.
Approved early retirement resignations for Cheryl Beaver, family and consumer science teacher, 40 years; Karen Hackett, custodian, 13 years; and Cynthia Opperman, elementary principal, seven years -- making a combined total of 60 years of service by these individuals to the Clarinda district.
Approved a lengthy list of policies covering a range of topics, such as academics, student performance and conduct, health and safety procedures, and legal issues. Policy committee and other district staff members recommended approval of the policies, following a review during which some revisions were made.
Approved the donation of $500 from an anonymous individual to pay outstanding student lunch accounts.
Approved the enrollment of two students in a “therapeutic classroom” setting for the 2020-2021 year. Through the program, services are provided to students who are experiencing behavioral difficulties in a traditional public school environment.
Approved the hirings of Sage Lloyd as a high school science and social studies teacher, JennaLee Bramble as an associate and Richard Iske as head bus driver.
Approved the resignation of high school Spanish teacher Susana Ballesteros.