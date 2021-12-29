Clarinda School District considers maintenance projects

Potential maintenance projects in the Clarinda Community School District for 2022 were presented to the Board of Education during a meeting Dec. 22.

“These are items that we feel are important to the district and that we need to try to get to,” Maintenance Director Craig Hill said in submitting details to the board about the possible work, which would have a total cost of $335,000.

With the board’s assent, Hill will proceed with developing specifications for the projects so that bids can be solicited. When the bids are received, they will be reviewed by directors so that decisions can be made on when to schedule any approved work.

A project to upgrade or replace the doors in the Garfield (PK-6) and high school (7-12) buildings is estimated to cost $90,000.

The doors at the high school, original to the building, are 1-3/8 inches thick and are considered to have too much glass in the design.

The Garfield doors, also originals, have a large window in each one, and the locksets do not meet ADA requirements.

“If we plan to improve security to our classrooms, these improvements should be the first step,” Hill said.

The replacement of a walk-in freezer and cooler at the high school would cost an estimated $65,000. The units were acquired when the building was constructed, and the cabinet seals are becoming defective.

The estimated cost of replacing the heat pumps that control the temperature in the PK-6 commons area is $55,000. One of the units is currently functioning with a single compressor. Hill said that “we have looked at the cost of repair over replacement, and feel it would be more responsible to replace both units.”

Replacing restroom partitions in the high school academic wing and in the Garfield building for fourth-sixth grade classes -- a total of five restrooms --would cost an estimated $47,000. Existing metal partitions would be replaced with sturdier, plastic-type ones that have been used in other district locations and have been described as “graffiti resistant.”

Placing new carpet in several building areas would cost an estimated $40,000. The largest space would be the band room at the high school. Also, five district classrooms and offices are scheduled to be re-carpeted this summer.

A cost of $20,000 has been estimated for the remodeling of two physical education offices near the locker rooms in the PK-6 building.

“We would like to combine the rooms, close access to the locker rooms and add an entrance to the gym,” Hill said. “This would allow us to utilize the room off the commons for other purposes.”

The installation of LED lights in locations throughout the district would cost an estimated $18,000.

Hill said he had “talked to multiple suppliers, and most are telling me that materials are available, with a lead time of four to eight weeks.”

But he said he was informed that suppliers could not “guarantee pricing for more than 30 days. If we approve a project, I believe it would be prudent to order the materials and have them on-site so that the project could be started on time this summer.”

Superintendent Chris Bergman said federal funds may be available to help pay for specific projects.

“They may fall within funding capabilities, some of them possibly through mental health,” she said, using as an example the physical education office that could be “a quiet place to meet someone. We might be able to shift some of those funds that way.”

Board President Darin Sunderman noted that in some past years the district has spent from $300,000 to $500,000 on capital improvements. He also cited federal funds that were available. In addition, money is generated through the PPEL program.

The proposed projects that Hill presented to the board did not include roofing upgrades on district buildings, nor additional HVAC replacements.

“Due to the time crunch we have at this point, I believe that it is important [to] do that earlier in the year,” he said. “We need to set forth a plan for getting an engineer or an architect on board so we can get the design work done and have those approved by you, then get those documents created and then go out for a bid process.”

Such procedures would need to be done in November of December so bids could be requested in January.

“Most contractors are looking for work at that point,” Hill said. “And if we wait any later than that, we’re getting into a time when they’re already getting materials they need to do their jobs for summer.”

Since roofing and HVAC work is more extensive, “we have a limited time on those types of projects,” he said. “Doing that during the school year becomes a disadvantage for us and our students because of the noise and congestion.”

In other matters at the Dec. 22 meeting, the board approved the beginning of a process to purchase an activity bus for the 2022-2023 school year.

Lead driver Richard Iske told directors that “we need to have a designated activity bus, with as many trips as we do for sports, and hopefully we’ll get back to transporting for different field trips and things like that.”

He said the Bluebird company now offers such a bus, with an option for it to be painted a custom color -- for Clarinda, it would be “target red.”

The vehicle does not have emergency lights or “stop arms” because “it can only be used as an activity bus,” he said. But there is a strobe light on the back.

The vehicle has a 280-horsepower motor in the rear, a positioning that provides more “pass through” storage space underneath for equipment carried and used by athletic teams.

“The rear engine design will be a smoother ride for the bus,” he said. “It also will be a lot quieter. The bus driver will be able to hear what’s going on.”

The vehicle, with a 100-gallon fuel tank, has a 78-passenger capacity and is air conditioned.

On the sides of the bus near the back, two special graphic elements could be placed -- the Cardinal logo and the words “Cardinal Pride.”

“Bluebird can do it, and the state has no issue with it whatsoever,” Iske said.

The estimated cost of the vehicle is $154,000. Along with requesting a formal bid from Bluebird, Iske will solicit bids from two other bus manufacturers, International and Thomas.

The figures will be reviewed by the board, and if a purchase is approved, the bus could be delivered in September or October. A current bus may be traded in as part of the transaction.

Also at the meeting, the board heard separate reports from teacher Emma Cutler on her attendance at the National Association of Agricultural Educators Conference; from Special Education Director Lance Ridgely on programming in the district; from Bergman and teacher Anne Morrison on activities implemented to recruit and retain teachers; from Iske on transportation system operations; and from counselor Sara Honnold on issues and protocols related to safety of students and staff.

In other business, the board:

Approved the renewal of an agreement between the district and Grandma’s House from December 2021 to June 2022. Grandma’s House has been utilizing a room at the PK-6 building before and after classes, with staff from the child care facility in charge of watching pupils.

Approved allowable costs of $30,484.63 for fiscal year 2022 for the district’s Limited English Proficiency (LEP) program. The action authorizes spending of the funds. The Clarinda district’s major expense is associated with costs for a staff member shared with the Shenandoah district.

Approved the second and final reading of a series of policies related to employee issues and topics. Some of the existing policies were edited, while others were rescinded.

Approved donations to the school nurse’s fund of $500 from the Charles Hockenberry Foundation and $100 from the Westminister Presbyterian Church.

Approved the addition of a seventh and eighth grade assistant volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 year, due to an increase in the number of athletes participating in the sport.

Approved the handbooks for certified and classified staff members for the 2021-2022 term. Wording was added to include a discrimination clause similar to what is included on school e-mails.

Approved the hiring of Chad Blank as at-risk counselor and Johanna Vaske as an elementary teacher, pending approval from their respective current employers.