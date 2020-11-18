Clarinda School District adds new bus to fleet

Adopted a resolution to continue the Instructional Support Levy for another five years to provide financial support for the district and its students. The levy, which was set to expire on June 30, 2021, produces revenue through a combination of property taxes and an income surtax, and cannot exceed 10 percent of the district’s regular program costs. Approval of the levy extension came after a public hearing earlier in the meeting during which no oral or written objections were expressed or received.

Approved an amendment to an agreement between the district and Green Hills Area Education Agency for additional days of service to be provided to students by a school-based interventionist.

Approved the donation of a bandsaw from Jeff McCall for the industrial technology class at the high school.

Approved a bid from Wallin Plumbing and Heating for $11,286.44 to replace the heat pump at the Garfield-PK-6 building. A compressor has failed on the current equipment, which was installed in 1997 and is original to the building. The district also received a bid from Trane for $16,111.

Approved a bid from Degase Home Improvement of $75 an hour for snow removal on district property at 1180 South 16th St., the former Shopko location. The bid from Degase was the only one submitted for the work.