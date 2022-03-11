Clarinda School Board selects Superintendent semifinalists

The Clarinda Community School District Board of Education would like to provide an update on the superintendent hiring process. The board recently met with Dr. Brian Mitchell and Dr. Trent Grundmeyer with Grundmeyer Leader Services to discuss the stakeholder survey report and review the candidate pool.

The stakeholder survey resulted in 230 total responses. There were many strengths areas and areas to focus identified for the district. The desired qualifications that were identified from the stakeholder survey will continue to drive the hiring process. Those desired qualifications included:

• Follows through on tasks and responsibilities

• Is approachable, accessible, and welcoming

• Demonstrates ethics and integrity

• Demonstrates collaborative leadership

• Possesses strong communication skills

• Brings out success in others

• Strong decision maker

• Has high expectations for themselves and others

All 14 candidates were presented to the Board of Education in closed session on March 10. After the review of candidates’ application materials, references, licensure verification, and social media, six candidates were selected for screening interviews that will take place March 24. The screening process will allow the board to further evaluate the candidates’ qualifications for the position and narrow the process to three finalists.

The pool included three out-of-state candidates. There were 11 male candidates, two female candidates, and one candidate choosing not to identify a gender. Two of the candidates hold a terminal degree (Ed.D. or Ph.D.), while six have seven or more years of administrative experience.

The search consultants will set up and facilitate the screening interviews and finalists will be publicly named shortly after the screening interviews take place.

The board will soon reach out to community members to serve on the team conducting formal interviews with the finalists, which will take place March 30. The new superintendent will officially begin leading the Clarinda Community School District on July 1, 2022.

Look for further details on the March 10 board meeting in the March 17 Clarinda Herald-Journal.