 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarinda School Board requests SBRC waiver
0 comments
top story

Clarinda School Board requests SBRC waiver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Standard School Board New

Clarinda is seeking a school budget review committee waiver to help finance its at-risk/dropout prevention program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors approved a request to receive the SBRC waiver for modified allowable growth during a special meeting held Nov. 18 at the McKinley Central Office. The board, attending by Zoom, voted 4-0 to approve the request. Director Ann Meyer was unable to attend the meeting.

The waiver was in the amount of $170,555. Board president Greg Jones said the allowable growth funds were for costs related to the at-risk/dropout prevention program last year.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics