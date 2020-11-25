Clarinda School Board requests SBRC waiver

Clarinda is seeking a school budget review committee waiver to help finance its at-risk/dropout prevention program.

The Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors approved a request to receive the SBRC waiver for modified allowable growth during a special meeting held Nov. 18 at the McKinley Central Office. The board, attending by Zoom, voted 4-0 to approve the request. Director Ann Meyer was unable to attend the meeting.

The waiver was in the amount of $170,555. Board president Greg Jones said the allowable growth funds were for costs related to the at-risk/dropout prevention program last year.