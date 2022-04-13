Clarinda School Board presents initial contract proposal to CEA

The Clarinda Community School District’s budget for 2022-2023 was approved by the Board of Directors at a special meeting April 6.

The budget lists total expenditures of $17,897,798 for the fiscal period.

The largest source of funding for the district is state foundation aid at $7,213,562. Taxes levied on property in the district will bring in $3,925,106 and tuition and transportation payments will account for $1,295,600.

The district will receive an additional $1,084,100 in state sources, along with $2,219,500 in other federal sources.

Other revenue will come from utility replacement excise taxes; income surtaxes; investment earnings; nutrition program sales; student activities revenue and sales; Title I grants; instructional support state aid, and other revenue from local sources.

Director of Finance Nancy McKinnon said revenue includes money the district received through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program.

Total revenue and other sources will produce $17,053,158. That amount, paired with a beginning fund balance of $5,709,305, gives the district combined resources of $22,762,193 for 2022-2023.

For outlays, the largest category is instruction at $10,237,500. Other expenditures are for student support and instructional staff support services; administrative functions; plant operation and maintenance; and student transportation. The total amount for support services is $4,779,300.

Expenditures to cover non-instructional programs will be $754,500. Additional outlays will be for facilities acquisition and construction; debt service; and Area Education Agency (AEA) support. The total amount for these categories is $2,126,498.

The budget lists a property tax levy of $12.13 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Approval of the budget came after a public hearing earlier in the meeting during which no oral and written objections were expressed or received.

Also at the meeting, the board’s initial contract proposal to the Clarinda Education Association (CEA) was presented as part of the collective bargaining process.

The board proposes to add $250 to the base wage, with the new base wage to be applied to the schedule as it currently is and be updated in the licensed employee handbook. Under the proposal, a new “B.A. Step 2” would serve as the base for calculation of the supplemental pay schedule.

In addition, the board proposes a one-year agreement and favors discussions of potential future changes for the teacher salary supplement pay distribution.

On March 23, the CEA presented its initial proposal -- for a 4.22 total package increase that would put $1,500 on the base, bringing it to $37,975.

With the initial proposals now announced, board directors and CEA representatives will begin negotiations.

In other action at the special session, the board:

Approved a two-year contract with Jeff Privia, who has been hired as the district’s superintendent, replacing Chris Bergman. Privia will begin his duties on July 1.

Approved the hirings of Tyler Reed and Brad Hughes to separate positions as assistant of buildings and grounds, effective April 2022.