Clarinda School Board identifies legislation for Iowa General Assembly

The Clarinda Board of Education has identified proposed priority legislation for the next session of the Iowa General Assembly.

During a meeting on July 14, directors selected four areas they want state legislators to focus on and take appropriate action that will benefit school districts.

Cited by the Clarinda board were preschool programs; special education; supplemental state aid; and mental health. The priorities will be forwarded to the Iowa Association of School Boards to assist that organization in developing a legislative strategy for 2022.

Superintendent Chris Bergman said that it is vital for local residents to “be aware that preschool is not fully funded,” meaning that for every student served, state money does not cover all of the costs.

“So the rest is absorbed through the school district,” she said.

In some other districts in the Clarinda area, Bergman noted, “the community provides that extra half. There are different ways to do that. It’s something we need to keep talking about. What does that look like for our community?”

Regarding special education, Director Ann Meyer said she would like to see it “funded differently. We were supposed to get 40 percent, but we don’t even get that.”