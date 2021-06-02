Clarinda School Board authorizes track project

“When you stop communicating with the people who run your schools, and your school dies, your town dies,” she said.

In compliance with board policy, directors could not respond to comments as they were made at the time.

Later, during the board correspondence segment of the meeting, President Greg Jones said that “this will be the last meeting that as board president I’m going to allow public comment to deviate from our active board policy and posted meeting agenda items.”

He added: “We cannot knowingly bypass existing policy. It’s in place for a reason. I want to hear staff and public concerns, but the process has to be followed, and it hasn’t been properly followed by anyone to this point.”

Jones said he had erred “on the side of letting people vent and have their say, but we have to adhere to proper policy. Everything this board has done has been in accordance with the law, and we will continue to do so.”

Referring to what he cited as a “false and defamatory statement” made during public comments at another meeting, he said the Clarinda district’s Return to Learn plan “was submitted on time for state reporting purposes.”

In other action at the May 26 meeting, the board: