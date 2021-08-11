Clarinda School Board approves high school course selection guide

A Clarinda High School course selection guide for the 2021-2022 term was approved by the Board of Education during a special meeting Aug. 5.
District administrative personnel collaborated in compiling the guide, which lists courses that are required for students to graduate and also includes courses offered by Iowa Western Community College, with which the Clarinda district has a partnership.
Local officials joined with Iowa Western representatives as well as with owners and operators of local businesses and industries to determine what courses are supportive of current and future workforce needs.
Director Ann Meyer praised the way in which the guide was organized.
She noted that “some courses like ag communication can also count as an English course. That broadens the opportunities for the kids and how [a class] can be counted for graduation.”
Many courses, she said, are for students in grades nine through 12. Such “flexibility within that class can be culture building,” she said, “because of all the different age groups.”
Board Vice President Stacy Pulliam said, “I appreciate the work on it. As we focus on the kids, we can see a great opportunity for kids to be able to explore different things, to get their foot into college life, and have some idea of what that expectation looks like.”
Superintendent Chris Bergman cited one course in the guide -- titled “Innovation in the Workforce.”
“That class will be working with local businesses around Clarinda,” she said, and guest instructors will be scheduled to discuss such topics as management and problem solving.
Students, Bergman said, will be involved in “hands-on experiences and activities of continuous improvement. They will look through all the functions of a process, from a CEO to an assembly line, to purchasing and logistics.”
Another course cited in the guide by Bergman was a communication class in which students will utilize social media and related technology to disseminate information about the district, thereby acquiring skills that can be applied in future employment situations.
Board President Greg Jones said the production of the guide was a “monumental task” and that “there was a team involved in this,” including principals Luke Cox and Lesley Ehlers.
In other matters at the meeting, the board approved the creation of the position of associate activities director.
A primary intent for adding the position, Bergman said, is “to provide a little bit more focus on our academics and our fine arts,” particularly making more opportunities available “for our younger students so that they can become involved in some of that.”
Along with activities within the school system, projects could expand beyond that setting.
“A goal is to have more informal community performances,” Bergman said. “If people let small groups come and share their talent, it would allow our community to enjoy [it].”
Arranging for such events will depend “on the health situation we’re in,” Bergman said, adding that performances “may end up being videos.”
Meyer asked if the person in the position needs to have an administrative endorsement. Bergman said that would be necessary because the individual “will assist with part of an evaluation system” and will “provide current feedback and on-time support.”
Also at the Aug. 5 meeting, the board hired two behavior learning advisors to begin duties in the 2021-2022 year.
Filling the positions, which were created in July, are Paul Rieken for the PK-6 building and Miranda Wilson for the 7-12 building.
They will support staff and students in classroom locations, and will help provide an appropriate education program for all children through the implementation of behavior strategies.
In other business, the board:
Approved the donation, from the Clarinda Athletic Booster Club, of a new electronic scoreboard for the gymnasium in the 7-12 building. One of the functions of the device is to show videos featuring district events and student projects, and students will have an opportunity to create these displays. The district will be responsible for the electrical hookup of the scoreboard.
Approved the purchase, for $5,099.15, of an instructional support services subscription for the 2021-2022 year. Acquired will be individualized professional learning materials aligned to the Charlotte Danielson Evaluation Rubrics.
Approved the purchase of items needed to finish the handicap-accessible viewing deck at the football field. Various materials from Akin will cost $9,847.72, and cement from 3D will cost $1,500. Plans are to have members of the construction class complete the project during the first three weeks of the coming semester.
Approved the resignation of elementary secretary Jessica Engstrand, effective Sept. 10.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, Clarinda resident Laura Tumak expressed support for a “classroom ambassador” program through which the district could, she said, “invest in opportunities for students to learn to use technology we have to keep more of the Cardinal family together.”