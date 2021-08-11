Clarinda School Board approves high school course selection guide

Along with activities within the school system, projects could expand beyond that setting.

“A goal is to have more informal community performances,” Bergman said. “If people let small groups come and share their talent, it would allow our community to enjoy [it].”

Arranging for such events will depend “on the health situation we’re in,” Bergman said, adding that performances “may end up being videos.”

Meyer asked if the person in the position needs to have an administrative endorsement. Bergman said that would be necessary because the individual “will assist with part of an evaluation system” and will “provide current feedback and on-time support.”

Also at the Aug. 5 meeting, the board hired two behavior learning advisors to begin duties in the 2021-2022 year.

Filling the positions, which were created in July, are Paul Rieken for the PK-6 building and Miranda Wilson for the 7-12 building.

They will support staff and students in classroom locations, and will help provide an appropriate education program for all children through the implementation of behavior strategies.

In other business, the board: