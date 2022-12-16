Clarinda school board adjusts meeting schedule

Starting Jan. 11, 2023, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors will hold its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 5 p.m. at the McKinley Central Office.

The change in the meeting schedule was approved Dec. 14 as part of the organizational meeting for the board. The board had been meeting at 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month and 6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday. Meetings were also rotated between the buildings in the school district.

"I have gotten some feedback during the year that (switching) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. did cause some confusion for even staff," president Darin Sunderman said.

Director Paul Boysen said he had suggested holding one of the meetings at a later time to allow different people the opportunity to address the board. He said that allowed the board to hear from a broader range of people.

"I, personally, haven't seen a great deal of difference, honestly. And if the time is a sticking point, then I would propose we amend the motion and move it to 5 p.m. and keep it at the same location," Director Greg Jones said.

Also during the organizational meeting, Sunderman was reelected to serve as board president for 2023. Elected as the new vice president of the board was Scott Honeyman. He and Sunderman were both sworn into office following the election of officers.

Committee assignments for 2023 were also approved during the meeting. Sunderman will serve on the facilities committee and the Legislative Action Network.

Honeyman will serve on the facilities committee, the finance committee and the policy committee.

Director Trish Bergren was appointed to the activities committee, school improvement committee and technology committee.

Boysen will serve on the finance committee. He will also represent the board on the Page County Conference Board.

Jones was appointed to the activities committee, the school improvement committee and the technology committee.

Several financial matters were also addressed Wednesday. The board approved a resolution designating PCSB; Bank Iowa; PMA, which oversees the Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust; Cornerstone Bank; and First Interstate Bank as the bank depositories for the district.

Access to the financial and portfolio accounts of the school district was granted to the superintendent, board president and director of finance. The treasurer's report for Fiscal Year 2022 was also approved during the meeting.

As part of the organizational meeting, the board also approved the 2022-2023 reimbursement schedule. The Clarinda Herald-Journal was also designated as the official newspaper of the school district.

During the business portion of the regular board meeting held Wednesday, the board approved the purchase of new counters and warmers for the K6 kitchen. A bid of $43,075.02 for the equipment was accepted from Vollrath.

The purchase of 13 new communications radios from Motorola Solutions at a cost of $33,754.50 was approved as well. The digital radios will be used on the fleet of school buses in the district.

In other business, the board approved the 2022-2023 course selection guide for grades 7-12; approved the first semester list of early graduates at Clarinda High School; accepted a $1,000 donation from the Charles Hockenberry Foundation for the School Nurse Fund; approved the modified allowable growth funds for the At-Risk Program for the 2023-2024 school year; approved student fundraisers for Youth Theater and National Honor Society; and approved the final reading of a service of district policies.