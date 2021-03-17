Clarinda schedules City Wide Cleanup Days

Only a week after the Clarinda City Council announced plans for the Eighth Annual City Wide Cleanup Days, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced the cancelation of the event.

Although Clarinda residents are still battling the pandemic, the Clarinda City Council voted March 10 to proceed with plans for the event in 2021. The dates for the cleanup will be Thursday through Saturday, June 3-5.

“Obviously, last year, we did not have it due to COVID. In fact, several cities ended up canceling last year. I’m assuming you want to get it back on the schedule for this year. The big question I’ve got is when you want to have it,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

Initially, the Clarinda City Wide Cleanup Days were always held in April in conjunction with Earth Day. Since Earth Day is April 22 this year, he said the city could look at holding the even from April 22-24.

However, in 2019, the city moved the cleanup days to May 30 through June 1. McClarnon said pushing back the dates of the event resulted in much better participation from the residents of Clarinda.

“I think the big reason is it’s warmer at that time and school is out at that time. So I think you get better help from the students when that happens,” McClarnon said.