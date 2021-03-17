Clarinda schedules City Wide Cleanup Days

Only a week after the Clarinda City Council announced plans for the Eighth Annual City Wide Cleanup Days, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced the cancelation of the event.
Although Clarinda residents are still battling the pandemic, the Clarinda City Council voted March 10 to proceed with plans for the event in 2021. The dates for the cleanup will be Thursday through Saturday, June 3-5.
“Obviously, last year, we did not have it due to COVID. In fact, several cities ended up canceling last year. I’m assuming you want to get it back on the schedule for this year. The big question I’ve got is when you want to have it,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
Initially, the Clarinda City Wide Cleanup Days were always held in April in conjunction with Earth Day. Since Earth Day is April 22 this year, he said the city could look at holding the even from April 22-24.
However, in 2019, the city moved the cleanup days to May 30 through June 1. McClarnon said pushing back the dates of the event resulted in much better participation from the residents of Clarinda.
“I think the big reason is it’s warmer at that time and school is out at that time. So I think you get better help from the students when that happens,” McClarnon said.
Since Memorial Day is May 31, McClarnon suggested holding the event either May 20-22 or June 3-5. Council member Craig Hill said the end of the school year students and teachers is not scheduled until May 27 and May 28.
Therefore, Hill recommended holding the cleanup days June 3-5. Council member Jeff McCall, Matt Ridge and Jamie Shore agreed the June dates would be best since school would still be in session May 20-22.
As in past years, the collection site for the City Wide Cleanup Days will be west of the city maintenance shed at the Clarinda Municipal Airport. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 3-4, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Some of the more popular items collected during the event are televisions and computer monitors. Since the event was not held last year, McCall said he expected those totals to be high again in 2021.
Other items Clarinda residents will be able to dispose of during the City Wide Cleanup Days include furniture, appliances and other electronic equipment. However, the collection site will not accept such items as yard waste, fluorescent lights, household batteries, oil, cleaning chemicals, tires and pesticides or herbicides.